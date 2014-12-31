China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

Name Description

Zuji Wang Mr. Wang Zuji has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since July 21, 2015. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Jilin University.

Yiming Xu Mr. Xu Yiming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 24, 2014. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics.

Jianhua Zeng Mr. Zeng Jianhua has been serving as Chief Risk Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 23, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer in the Bank, Head of Guangdong Branch, Head of Shenzhen Branch, Deputy Head of Hunan Branch, as well as Deputy General Manager of Asset and Liabilities Balance Management of the Bank.

Xiusheng Pang Mr. Pang Xiusheng has been Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of Restructuring and Reform Office, Head of Zhejiang Branch, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Finance and Planning as well as Deputy General Manager of Funds Planning in the Bank.

Gengsheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Gengsheng has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in CCB Life Insurance Company Limited. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University in 2010.

Yi Huang Mr. Huang Yi is serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation. He obtained a Ph.D. in Law from Peking University in 1997.

Wensheng Yang Mr. Yang Wensheng has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since October 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Brazil-based company.

Jingbo Yu Mr. Yu Jingbo has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since January 6, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be General Manager of Audit, Head of Zhejiang Branch and Head of Hangzhou Branch in the Bank. He obtained a Master's degree in Enterprise Management from Hangzhou University in 1998.

Caihong Chen Mr. Chen Caihong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 24, 2007. He used to serve as General Manager of Seoul Branch, Deputy Head of Fujian Branch, and Deputy Head of General Office and Head of General Office in the Bank.

Aiqun Hao Ms. Hao Aiqun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 30, 2015. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jun Li Mr. Li Jun has been Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation. since September 7, 2015. He is also Non-Executive Director in Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics and Management from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, in November 1995.

Murray Horn Mr. Murray Horn has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. He is also Chairman of Wynyard Group, as well as Director of Spark. He holds a Ph.D. from Political Economy from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Master's degree in Commerce from University of Lincoln.

Meiyi Liang Gao Ms. Meiyi Liang Gao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. She is also Vice Chairman and Managing Director in CHONG HING BANK LIMITED, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in FIRST PACIFIC ASIA LIMITED, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Li & Fung Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited and QBE Insurance Group Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Economics from Hong Kong University.