China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

Name Description

Bing Shang Mr. Shang Bing is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the Chairman of CMCC and a director and the Chairman of CMC. Mr. Shang formerly served as a Director of Industrial Technology Development Centre in Liaoning Province, a General Manager of Economic and Technological Development Company in Liaoning Province, a General Manager of China United Telecommunications Corporation Liaoning Branch, a Director and President of China United Telecommunications Corporation, an Executive Director and President of China United Telecommunications Corporation Limited and China Unicom Limited, a Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation, an Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of China Telecom Corporation Limited and the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (the “MIIT”). Mr. Shang graduated from Shenyang Chemical Industry Institution with a Bachelor’s degree in 1982. He received a Master’s degree in business administration from the State University of New York in 2002 and a Doctor’s degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2005. Mr. Shang is a senior economist and has spent many years working in basic telecommunications enterprises, with extensive experience in enterprise management and telecommunications industry.

Yue Li Mr. Li Yue has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Mobile Limited. He is also the President and Director of CMCC and CMC. Mr. Li started his career in 1976 and previously served as Deputy Director General and Chief Engineer of Tianjin Long-Distance Telecommunications Bureau, Deputy Director General of Tianjin Posts and Telecommunications Administration, President of Tianjin Mobile Communications Company, Deputy Head of the preparatory team and Vice President of CMCC, Chairman of Aspire, non-executive director of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited and Chairman of Union Mobile Pay Limited. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor’s degree in telephone exchange from the Correspondence College of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, a Master’s degree in business administration from Tianjin University and a doctoral degree in business administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a professor-level senior engineer and had won many national, provincial and ministerial level scientific and technological progress awards. Mr. Li has been engaging in telecommunications network operations and maintenance, planning and construction, operational management, development strategies and has many years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

Xin Dong Mr. Dong Xin is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He is also a Vice President and General Counsel of CMCC. Mr. Dong formerly served as a Deputy Director of Corporate Finance Division of Finance Department of the former Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, a Director of Economic Adjustment Division of the Department of Economic Adjustment and Communication Clearing of the former Ministry of Information Industry of China, Director General of the Finance Department of CMCC, Chairman and President of China Mobile Group Hainan Company Limited, Director General of the Planning and Construction Department of CMCC, Chairman and President of China Mobile Group Henan Company Limited and China Mobile Group Beijing Company Limited. Mr. Dong received a Bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1989, a Master’s degree in financial and accounting management from Australian National University, and a Doctoral degree in business administration jointly issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ESC Rennes School of Business, France. Mr. Dong is a senior engineer and senior accountant with many years of experience in the telecommunications industry and financial management.

Yuejia Sha Mr. Sha Yuejia is Vice President and Executive Director of China Mobile Ltd. He is also a Vice President of CMCC, a Director and Vice President of CMC, nonexecutive director of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.. He previously served as Director of the Engineering Construction Department IV Division of Beijing Telecommunications Administration, President of Beijing Telecommunications Planning Design Institute, Deputy Director General of Beijing Telecommunications Administration, Vice President of Beijing Mobile Communications Company, and Chairman and President of China Mobile Group Beijing Company Limited. Mr. Sha graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, and received a master’s degree from the Academy of Posts and Telecommunications of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and a Doctoral degree in business administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a professor-level senior engineer with many years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, GBS, OBE, JP, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of China Mobile Ltd. He was appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in May 2016. Dr. Cheng is a practising solicitor and a consultant of Messrs. P.C. Woo & Co. after serving as its Senior Partner from 1994-2015. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. He is the founder chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Cheng currently holds directorships in Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, Towngas China Company Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited and Tian An China Investments Company Limited, all of which are public listed companies in Hong Kong. He is also an independent non-executive director of ARA Asset Management Limited, a company whose shares are listed on Singapore Exchange Limited. His other directorships in public listed companies in the last 3 years includes Hong Kong Television Network Limited (formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited).

Man Yiu Chow Mr. Chow (Paul) Man Yiu serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Mobile Ltd. He was appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee in May 2016. He was an executive director and Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from April 2003 to January 2010, the Chief Executive of the Asia Pacific Region (ex-Japan) of HSBC Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited from 1997 to 2003, the Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited from June 2010 to May 2016 and an independent nonexecutive director of Bank of China Limited from October 2010 to August 2016. Mr. Chow currently serves as a member of the Advisory Committee on Innovation and Technology of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, an independent nonexecutive director of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, and CITIC Limited.

Kwong Shing Wong Mr. Wong (Frank) Kwong Shing is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Mobile Ltd. He was appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee in May 2013. He currently also serves as the Non-Executive Director of PSA International Pte Ltd and PSA Corporation Limited in Singapore. He previously served as Vice Chairman of DBS Bank in Singapore, Chairman of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong and DBS Bank (China) in China and was a member of the Boards of DBS Bank and DBS Group Holdings. Early on in his professional career, Mr. Wong held a series of progressively senior positions at Citibank, JP Morgan and NatWest. More recently, Mr. Wong was the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management Ltd, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (China), Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd and National Healthcare Group Pte Ltd in Singapore. Committed to public service, he had held various positions with Hong Kong government bodies including Chairman of the Hong Kong Futures Exchange between 1993 and 1998 and member of HKSAR’s Financial Services Development Council between 2013 and 2015.