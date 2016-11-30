AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)

Name Description

Sze-Wing Tse Mr. Sze-Wing Tse is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AIA Group Limited. He was appointed Non-executive Director of the Company on 27 September 2010 and elected Non-executive Chairman on 1 January 2011 and then re-designated as the Independent Non-executive Chairman and an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 23 March 2017. He is also the Chairman of AIA Foundation. Mr. Tse’s appointments during almost 55 years with the Group and its predecessor, AIG Group, include serving as Honorary Chairman of AIA Co. from July 2009 to December 2010, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to June 2009 and President and Chief Executive Officer from 1983 to 2000. He also served as Chairman of The Philippine American Life and General Insurance (PHILAM LIFE) Company from 2005 to 2015. Mr. Tse is a non-executive director of PCCW Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and a director of Bridge Holdings Company Limited. He served as a non-executive director of PineBridge Investments Limited from 2012 to 2014 and a non-executive director of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from 2004 to July 2014. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of Hong Kong’s insurance industry, Mr. Tse was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2001. Mr. Tse received an honorary fellowship and an honorary degree of Doctor of Social Sciences from The University of Hong Kong in 1998 and 2002 respectively. In 2003, he was elected to the prestigious Insurance Hall of Fame.

Keng Hooi Ng Mr. Ng Keng Hooi is Group Chief Executive, President - Designate, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed Group Chief Executive and President Designate of AIA Group Limited on 13 March 2017. He will formally replace Mark Tucker as Group Chief Executive and President of AIA Group Limited on 1 September 2017. Prior to this announcement Keng Hooi was Regional Chief Executive at AIA Group, responsible for the Group’s business operations in Thailand, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and Taiwan as well as Group Agency Distribution. He will continue in this role until a successor is appointed. He is a director of various companies within the Group including AIA Co. and AIA International. He joined the Group in October 2010. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ng was Group Chief Executive Officer and Director of Great Eastern Holdings Limited from December 2008. Mr. Ng worked for Prudential plc from 1989 to 2008, serving as a Managing Director of Insurance of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited from 2005 to 2008 responsible for its operations in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. He has been a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (U.S.) since 1985.

Garth Jones Mr. Garth Jones is Group Chief Financial Officer of AIA Group Ltd. He is the Group Chief Financial Officer responsible for leading the Group in all aspects of capital and financial management, as well as managing relationships with key external stakeholders, including independent auditors and actuaries, rating agencies and international accounting and regulatory bodies. He is a director of various companies within the Group, including AIA Co. and AIA International. He joined the Group in April 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jones was the Executive Vice President of China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., the life insurance arm of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. He also held a number of senior management positions during 12 years with Prudential Corporation Asia Limited, including Chief Financial Officer of the Asian life insurance operations. Prior to joining Prudential, Mr. Jones led the development of Swiss Re’s Asia life business. Mr. Jones is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in the United Kingdom. On 1 June 2016, he was appointed a member of the industry advisory committee on long term business, which advises the Independent Insurance Authority in Hong Kong.

William Lisle Mr. William Lisle is Regional Chief Executive of AIA Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s businesses operating in Malaysia, Korea, Sri Lanka, India and Cambodia. Mr. Lisle was Chief Executive Officer of AIA’s operation in Malaysia from December 2012 to May 2015, including leading the large-scale and successful integration of ING Malaysia after its acquisition by the Group in 2012. He is a director of various companies within the Group, including AIA Co. and AIA International. Mr. Lisle joined the Group in January 2011 as Group Chief Distribution Officer. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lisle was the Managing Director, South Asia for Aviva from May 2009 until 2010. Prior to joining Aviva, Mr. Lisle held a number of senior positions at Prudential Corporation Asia Limited, including Chief Executive Officer in Malaysia from 2008 to 2009, Chief Executive Officer in Korea from 2005 to 2008, Chief Agency Officer for ICICI Prudential from 2002 to 2004 and Director of Agency Development, South Asia in 2001.

Gordon Watson Mr. Gordon Timmins Watson is Regional Chief Executive of AIA Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s businesses operating in Hong Kong, Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand and Macau as well as the Group Corporate Solutions business, Group Health Care business, Group Partnership Distribution and the AIA Vitality. He is a director of various companies within the Group, including AIA Co. and AIA International, and serves as the Chairman of The Philippine American Life and General Insurance (PHILAM LIFE) Company. Mr. Watson rejoined the Group in January 2011. He worked in various parts of AIG (including within AIA) for over 30 years, during which time he served as Global Vice Chairman of ALICO and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ALICO Asia. He also served as Global Chief Operating Officer and as Chairman of ALICO Japan. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute and Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Simeon Preston Mr. Simeon Preston is Group Chief Operations Officer of the Company. He is the Group Chief Operations Officer responsible at the Group level for technology, operations and innovation. He is a director of various companies within the Group. He joined the Group in September 2010. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Preston served as a senior partner in the financial services practice of global management consultants Bain & Company, where he specialised in the Asia life insurance sector. He previously spent almost nine years with consulting firm Marakon Associates, becoming a partner in 2006.

Shulamite Khoo Ms. Shulamite Khoo is Group Chief Human Resource Officer of AIA Group Ltd. She is responsible for the development of overall human capital strategies and their implementation across the Group, as well as leading and providing support to the human resources functions in country market operations. She is a director of a subsidiary of the Company, Chair of AIA Leadership Centre Supervisory Council and is also responsible for the Group Corporate Security function. She joined the Group in January 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Khoo was Group Executive Vice President, Global Head of Human Resources and Group Executive Management of the AXA Group, based in Paris. Previously, she occupied various senior roles covering life insurance operations and human resources with Prudential Singapore and was Regional Head of Human Resources for Prudential Corporation Asia Limited based in Hong Kong. Ms. Khoo is a member of the International Advisory Panel of the Singapore Public Service Division (Prime Minister’s Office). She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Mark Konyn Dr. Mark Konyn is Group Chief Investment Officer of the Company. He is the Group Chief Investment Officer responsible for providing oversight to the management of the investment portfolios of the Group. He is a director of various companies within the Group. He joined the Group in September 2015. Dr. Konyn joined AIA from Cathay Conning Asset Management, where he was Chief Executive Officer responsible for the company’s investment business and strategic expansion in the region. He has held senior positions at Allianz Global Investors (where he was Asia-Pacific CEO for RCM Global Investors), Fidelity Investments and Prudential UK. He is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, and holds a Diploma from the London Business School in Investment Management, having previously completed his Ph.D. in Operational Research sponsored by the UK Government.

Mark Saunders Mr. Mark Saunders is Group Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer of AIA Group Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s strategy, customer propositions, corporate transactions and marketing functions at the Group level. He joined the Group in April 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Saunders was Managing Director of Towers Watson for the Asia-Pacific Insurance Sector, as well as Managing Director for the firm’s Hong Kong office. Prior to joining Towers Watson, he was Asian Regional Leader, Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director and Board Member of the Isle of Man-based international life insurance operations of Clerical Medical and its joint venture life insurer in Korea (Coryo-CM). Mr. Saunders has been involved in the insurance industry in Asia since 1989. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and Fellow of five other professional actuarial bodies.

Jin Keat Cheong Mr. Cheong Jin Keat is Group Chief Risk Officer of the company. He is responsible for the Group’s risk and compliance functions. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cheong initially joined the Group in May 2016 as Regional Business Development & Special Projects Director. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheong was Group Chief Financial Officer at Great Eastern Life. He also previously held senior management positions at Prudential Corporation Asia Limited, including General Manager, Finance, Actuarial and Operations of Prudential Singapore and Chief Financial Officer of Prudential Malaysia. Mr. Cheong is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK).

Mitchell New Mr. Mitchell David New is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of AIA Group Ltd. He is the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary responsible for the provision of legal services and company secretarial services for the Group and providing leadership to legal and corporate governance functions within country operations. He is a director of various companies within the Group. He joined the Group in April 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. New occupied various senior roles with Manulife Financial, where he was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Asia, based in Hong Kong. He was also previously Senior Vice President and General Counsel to Manulife’s Canadian division.

Chung Kong Chow Mr. Chung Kong Chow is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Ltd. Hon. He having been appointed on 28 September 2010. Mr. Chow is the Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). He was appointed a non-official member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong from 1 July 2012, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption from 1 January 2013 and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals of the HKSAR from 1 July 2016. He has also been a Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club since March 2011. Mr. Chow was knighted in the United Kingdom for his contribution to industry in 2000 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2015. Mr. Chow was Chief Executive Officer of MTR Corporation Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from 2003 to 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Brambles Industries plc, a global support services company, from 2001 to 2003, and Chief Executive of GKN plc, a leading industrial company based in the United Kingdom, from 1997 to 2001. He was an independent non-executive director of Anglo American plc from 2008 to 2014, independent non-executive director of Standard Chartered plc (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from 1997 to 2008 and the Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce from 2012 to June 2014.

John Harrison Mr. John Barrie Harrison is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Ltd. He is an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (both listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), The London Metal Exchange Limited and LME Clear Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of BW Group Limited and has been Vice Chairman of BW LPG Limited since 2013. He was appointed an Honorary Court Member of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with effect from 20 September 2016. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Harrison was Deputy Chairman of KPMG International. In 2003, he was elected Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG, China and Hong Kong and Chairman of KPMG Asia Pacific. Mr. Harrison began his career with KPMG in London in 1977, becoming a partner of KPMG Hong Kong in 1987. From 2012 to May 2015, he was also a member of the Asian Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. Mr. Harrison is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Juen-Yee Lau Professor Juen-Yee Lau is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Limited. He having been appointed on 18 September 2014. Professor Lau currently serves as an independent non-executive director of CNOOC Limited and Hysan Development Company Limited (both listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). He is also an independent non-executive director of Far EasTone Telecommunications Company Limited which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. He has been serving as the Ralph and Claire Landau Professor of Economics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) since 2007 and the Chairman of the Council of Shenzhen Finance Institute of CUHK, Shenzhen since 12 January 2017. He currently serves as a member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the HKSAR, Chairman of its Governance Sub-committee and a member of its Currency Board Sub-committee and Investment Sub-committee. In addition, he serves as a member and Chairman of the Prize Recommendation Committee for the LUI Che Woo Prize Limited, as well as Vice-Chairman of the Our Hong Kong Foundation. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2011. From 2004 to 2010, Professor Lau served as Vice-Chancellor (President) of CUHK. He was appointed Chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Investment Corporation, in September 2010 and retired from the position in September 2014. He also served as a non-executive director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Vice-Chairman of its Sub-committee of Economics, as well as the Vice-Chairman of China Center for International Economic Exchanges, Beijing. He received his B.S. degree (with Great Distinction) in Physics from Stanford University in 1964 and his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1966.

Akrasanee Narongchai Dr. Akrasanee Narongchai is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Ltd. He having been appointed on 15 January 2016, and was appointed as Chairman of Advisory Board of AIA Thailand with effect from 1 December 2016. Dr. Narongchai was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company from 21 November 2012 to 31 August 2014. He is the former Minister of Energy and Minister of Commerce for the Kingdom of Thailand, and served as a Senator. Dr. Narongchai served as Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand from December 2005 to June 2010, as a Director of the Office of the Insurance Commission of Thailand from October 2007 to August 2012, as a Director of the National Economic and Social Development Board for the period from July 2009 to July 2013 and as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand from November 2011 to September 2014. He is currently the Chairman of the Steering Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Council of Mekong Institute, the Chairman of the Thailand National Committee for the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and the Chairman of the Khon Kaen University Council in Thailand. Dr. Narongchai also acts as the Chairman and an independent director of three entities listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, namely MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited, Ananda Development Public Company Limited and Thai-German Products Public Company Limited. He is the Chairman and an independent director of The Brooker Group Public Company Limited, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Market for Alternative Investment. Dr. Narongchai is also the Chairman of the Seranee Group of companies. He previously served as an independent director of each of Malee Sampran Public Company Limited and ABICO Holdings Public Company Limited and as the Vice-Chairman and an independent director of Thai-German Products Public Company Limited, all companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Chak-Kwong So Mr. Chak-Kwong So is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Ltd. He was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company on 28 September 2010 and re-designated as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 26 September 2012. From August 2007 to September 2010, Mr. So served as an Independent Non-executive Director of AIA Co. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director of China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and serves as the Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong. He is also an independent senior advisor to Credit Suisse, Greater China. Mr. So was Chairman of the Consultative Committee on Economic and Trade Co-operation between Hong Kong and Mainland China from October 2013 to December 2015. He has been a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since 2008. Mr. So was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in 2011. He is also an Honorary Consultant to the Mayor of San Francisco. Mr. So served as an executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council from 1985 to 1992 and served as its Chairman from 2007 to 2015. He was an independent non-executive director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from 2002 to May 2015, a non-executive director of Huanxi Media Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from September 2015 to September 2016 and served as the Chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council from 2007 to 2013.

Swee-Lian Teo Ms. Swee-Lian Teo is Independent Non-executive Director of AIA Group Limited. She is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, having been appointed on 14 August 2015. Ms. Teo currently serves as a non-executive and independent director and a member of the Audit Committee, Executive Resource and Compensation Committee and Risk Committee of Singapore Telecommunications Limited, which is listed on the Singapore Exchange. She is also a non-executive director and Chairlady of the Audit and Risk Committee of Avanda Investment Management Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based fund management company. Ms. Teo has been appointed as a member of Corporate Governance Council of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on 27 February 2017. Ms. Teo has over 27 years of experience with MAS. During her time at the MAS, she worked in foreign reserves management, financial sector development, strategic planning and financial supervision. She was the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Financial Supervision, overseeing the regulation and supervision of the banking, insurance and capital markets industries and macroeconomic surveillance, and also represented the MAS on various international fora, including the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and on various committees and working groups of the Financial Stability Board. She retired from the MAS as Special Advisor in the Managing Director’s office in June 2015. In addition to the MAS, Ms. Teo also served on the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore from 2002 to 2010. Ms. Teo received her B.Sc. (First) in Mathematics from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, University of London in 1981 and her M.Sc. in Applied Statistics from the University of Oxford in 1982. She was also awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar) at the Singapore National Day Awards in 2012.

Mohamed Yahya Mr. Mohamed Azman Yahya is Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Ltd. He having been appointed on 24 February 2014. Mr. Yahya is the Executive Chairman of Symphony Life Berhad and the Non-executive Chairman of Ranhill Holdings Berhad, both of which are listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Malaysia). Mr. Yahya is a director and Chairman of various companies, including Symphony House Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Symphony House Berhad) and Sepang International Circuit Sdn Bhd. Mr. Yahya is active in public service and sits on the boards of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the Malaysian government investment arm, and Ekuiti Nasional Berhad, a government linked private equity fund management company. He is also a member of the Capital Market Advisory Group of the Malaysian Securities Commission and a member of the Malaysian Special Economic Committee. He started his career at KPMG in London and thereafter worked in a variety of roles in investment banking, ultimately being named chief executive of Amanah Merchant Bank. In 1998, he was tasked by the Malaysian Government to set-up and head Danaharta, the national asset management company. He was also the Chairman of the Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee, set up by Bank Negara Malaysia, to mediate and assist in debt restructuring programmes of viable companies. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of Scomi Group Berhad (listed on Bursa Malaysia) from 2003 to 2017. Mr. Yahya received his BSc Economics (First Class) from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1985 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and a fellow of the Institute of Bankers Malaysia.