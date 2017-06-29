Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)
1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,768JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,747
Volume
572,700
Avg. Vol
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Takashi Kagaya
|60
|2017
|President, President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
Hidehiko Ozaki
|59
|2015
|Director of Finance, Director
Akihiko Aoyama
|61
|2017
|Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
Noriaki Ito
|65
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
Akio Ogawa
|65
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Yoshihisa Ohmura
|61
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Shigemi Sakamoto
|61
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Kenichi Sato
|59
|2015
|Executive Director
Norio Suda
|61
|2017
|Director of Human Resources, Director
Hitoshi Kumagai
|60
|2013
|Director of Business Planning, Director
Koichiro Kamiwaki
|61
|2017
|Director
Tsuyoshi Nishiyama
|63
|2017
|Director
Masahiko Miyashita
|60
|2016
|Independent Director
Kenichi Narumiya
|66
|2015
|Independent Director
Kazuyoshi Onohara
|68
|2017
|Independent Director
Ryuji Saegusa
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Takashi Kagaya
|Mr. Takashi Kagaya has been serving as President and Representative Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION since June 29, 2017. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
Hidehiko Ozaki
|Mr. Hidehiko Ozaki has been serving as Director of Finance and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 26, 2015. He is also serving as Director in five subsidiaries, including Nippon COMSYS Corporation, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, TOSYS Corporation, Tsuken Corporation and COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation. He used to work for NTT FACILITIES, INC. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
Akihiko Aoyama
|Mr. Akihiko Aoyama has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Corporation, since June 2017. He used to work for other companies.
Noriaki Ito
|Mr. Noriaki Ito has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation, since June 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director in NTT DOCOMO, INC., Vice President and Representative Director in NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION.
Akio Ogawa
|Mr. Akio Ogawa has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOSYS Corporation, since April 2013. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director of another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
Yoshihisa Ohmura
|Mr. Yoshihisa Ohmura has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tsuken Corporation, since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.
Shigemi Sakamoto
|Mr. Shigemi Sakamoto has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SANWA COMSYS Engineering Corporation, since June 2016. He previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation.
Kenichi Sato
|Mr. Kenichi Sato has been serving as Executive Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also in charge of NTT Business Promotion of the Company. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of NTT Business and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. He also used to work for NTT-ME CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
Norio Suda
|Mr. Norio Suda has been serving as Director of Human Resources and Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resource Development and Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON COMSYS CORPORATION.
Hitoshi Kumagai
|Mr. Hitoshi Kumagai has been serving as Director of Business Planning and Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon COMSYS Corporation. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning and Director in charge of Business Planning in the Company.
Koichiro Kamiwaki
|Mr. Koichiro Kamiwaki has been serving as Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary.
Tsuyoshi Nishiyama
|Mr. Tsuyoshi Nishiyama has been serving as Director in COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary. He used to work for NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Masahiko Miyashita
|Mr. Masahiko Miyashita has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for TMI Associates. He used to work for Okamoto Glass Co., Ltd.
Kenichi Narumiya
|Mr. Kenichi Narumiya has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited. He used to work for FUJITSU TELECOM NETWORKS LIMITED, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
Kazuyoshi Onohara
|Mr. Kazuyoshi Onohara has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN Pipeline & Engineering Co. Ltd. and other companies.
Ryuji Saegusa
|Mr. Ryuji Saegusa has been serving as Independent Director of COMSYS Holdings Corporation since June 29, 2017. He is also working for Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motors and Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Corporation.
