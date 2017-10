Haseko Corp (1808.T)

Name Description

Ikuo Ohguri Mr. Ikuo Ohguri has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in March 1974. His previous titles include Director of Engineering Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo University of Science in March 1974.

Noriaki Tsuji Mr. Noriaki Tsuji has been serving as President and Representative Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of 1st Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Shosuke Muratsuka Mr. Shosuke Muratsuka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of 3rd Housing Sales in Kansai Office and Director of 1st Business in Kansai Condominium Business Division in the Company.

Morio Shimada Mr. Morio Shimada has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Construction and Director of 3rd Construction in the Company.

Kazuo Ikegami Mr. Kazuo Ikegami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Design of 1st Design Office and Engineering Business Unit and Deputy Director of Engineering Business in Design Division in the Company.

Yuhei Imanaka Mr. Yuhei Imanaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Fujio Hirano Mr. Fujio Hirano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in HASEKO Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of 1st Business in Sales Division and Director of Housing Development Business in the Company.

Kinichi Kitamura Mr. Kinichi Kitamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in HASEKO Corporation since April 2009. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 1st Architecture in Kansai Construction Unit in the Company.

Kohei Amano Mr. Kohei Amano has been serving as Independent Director in HASEKO Corporation since June 2013. He used to work for Mitsukoshi Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Kazuhiko Ichimura Mr. Kazuhiko Ichimura has been serving as Independent Director in HASEKO Corporation since June 2016. He used to work for Asatsu-DK Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation Urban Development, Inc.

Masashi Kogami Mr. Masashi Kogami has been serving as Independent Director in HASEKO Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for West Japan Construction Surety Co., Ltd., Japan Housing Finance Agency, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan and a Japan-based association.