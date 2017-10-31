Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (1925.T)
1925.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,148JPY
7:00am BST
4,148JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥52 (+1.27%)
¥52 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
¥4,096
¥4,096
Open
¥4,091
¥4,091
Day's High
¥4,148
¥4,148
Day's Low
¥4,082
¥4,082
Volume
1,213,300
1,213,300
Avg. Vol
1,380,861
1,380,861
52-wk High
¥4,148
¥4,148
52-wk Low
¥2,630
¥2,630
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takeo Higuchi
|79
|2004
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Naotake Ohno
|68
|2011
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Kosokabe
|60
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Yamada
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Business Administration Unit, Manager of IR Office in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Tamio Ishibashi
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Katsutomo Kawai
|68
|2015
|Vice President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Representative Director
|
Keiichi Yoshii
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Tokyo Office, Manager of Tokyo Block, Director
|
Osamu Fujitani
|66
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Fukujiro Hori
|67
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Building Business Promotion (Eastern Japan & Central Japan Area), Director
|
Kazuto Tsuchida
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Representative Director
|
Kazuhito Dekura
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Western Japan Area), Manager of Main Office, Manager of Kansai Block, Director
|
Hirotsugu Ohtomo
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Nagoya Office, Manager of Chubu & Shinetsu Block, Director
|
Yoshinori Ariyoshi
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Institute in Main Technology Unit, Director
|
Takashi Hama
|63
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshiaki Tanabe
|63
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Senior Director of Technology, Director
|
Tatsuya Urakawa
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Business Promotion, Director
|
Makoto Yamamoto
|63
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Takaki Hiromori
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Kenji Kinoshita
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Main Store Construction Business
|
Keigo Okada
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Chugoku & Shikoku Area), Manager of Hiroshima Office, Manager of Chugoku & Shikoku Block
|
Mikio Sasaki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion (Eastern Japan Area)
|
Keisuke Shimonishi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Eastern Japan Area)
|
Mototsugu Takai
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Condominium Business Promotion
|
Kohei Yamasaki
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Kanagawa Area), President of Yokohama Office, Manager of Kanagawa Block
|
Masaharu Chiba
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Construction Promotion in Housing Business Promotion Unit (Eastern Japan Area)
|
Hirofumi Hama
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of External Affairs in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Koji Harano
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Urban Development
|
Shinichi Hirose
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion in Distribution Store Business Promotion Unit
|
Nobuya Ichiki
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of 4th Business in Overseas Business Unit
|
Nobuhito Ishibashi
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Kyoji Kato
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Information System
|
Takashi Miyatake
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Chubu & Hokuriku Area)
|
Yasuo Nakamura
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of CS Promotion
|
Eiichi Shibata
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Business Development in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Kazuhiro Tada
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Western Japan Area)
|
Tetsuya Tamura
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director in charge of Business Strategy in Main Business Administration Unit, President of Subsidiary
|
Isao Mizutani
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Housing Business Promotion Unit
|
Moritaka Nomura
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Shinji Fujita
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Saitama Area), President of Saitama Office, Manager of Saitama Block
|
Hitoshi Fukushima
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Kyushu Area), President of Fukuoka Office, Manager of Kyushu Block
|
Hideharu Hashimoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Housing Design Promotion
|
Yoshinori Hashimoto
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Kanazawa Office, Manager of Hokuriku Block
|
Naoki Hayashi
|2012
|Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion, Director of Main Store Wooden Housing Business
|
Yoshito Iki
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Sendai Office, Manager of Hokkaido & Tohoku Block
|
Yukikazu Kataoka
|Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Business in Overseas Business Unit
|
Hiroshi Kono
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion in Housing Business Promotion Unit (Central Japan & Western Japan Area), Director of Specification Control
|
Kazuhiro Kotaka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Chiba & Saitama & North Kanto Area), President of Chiba Office, Manager of Chiba Block
|
Yoshin Minagawa
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction Design Promotion
|
Toshiya Nagase
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Kobe Office, Manager of Hyogo Block
|
Hirotaka Najima
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Consolidated Business Administration in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Takafumi Nakao
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs in Man Business Administration Unit, Director of Public Relations & Planning in Man Business Administration Unit
|
Kazunori Nibe
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction Promotion in Rental Apartment Business Promotion Unit (Eastern Japan Area)
|
Naoki Nishioka
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of 1st Business in Overseas Business Unit
|
Shigeki Ochiai
|Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business in Main Tokyo Office, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Tokyo & Kanagawa Area)
|
Michikazu Sora
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion (Central Japan & Western Japan Area)
|
Yuichi Sugiura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Purchasing in Main Production & Purchasing Unit
|
Shoji Tanaka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chubu Plant Manager
|
Tetsuro Wada
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Western Japan Area)
|
Kazuyoshi Kimura
|73
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Yutaka Shigemori
|68
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Yukiko Yabu
|59
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Tomoyuki Nakasato
|55
|2017
|Director of Accounting in Tokyo Main Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Takeo Higuchi
|Mr. Takeo Higuchi has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2004. He joined the Company in August 1963. He previously served as President in the Company. He used to work for another company that was merged with the Company.
|
Naotake Ohno
|Mr. Naotake Ohno resigned from the position of President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective October 31, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Vice President and President of Tokyo Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1971.
|
Takeshi Kosokabe
|Mr. Takeshi Kosokabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Main Business Administration Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.
|
Yuji Yamada
|
Tamio Ishibashi
|Mr. Tamio Ishibashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daiwa Logistics Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1979. His previous titles include Director of Purchasing, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Director of General Technology Research Institute in the Company.
|
Katsutomo Kawai
|Mr. Katsutomo Kawai has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Hosei University in March 1972.
|
Keiichi Yoshii
|Mr. Keiichi Yoshii was named President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1990. His previous titles include Manager of Himeji Office, Manager of Kanazawa Office, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Osamu Fujitani
|Mr. Osamu Fujitani was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Office and Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion in the Company.
|
Fukujiro Hori
|Mr. Fukujiro Hori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Building Business Promotion (Eastern Japan & Central Japan Area) and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kazuto Tsuchida
|Mr. Kazuto Tsuchida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Production & Purchasing and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Construction Design and Work Promotion in the Company.
|
Kazuhito Dekura
|Mr. Kazuhito Dekura was named Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Tokyo Office, Manager of Tokyo Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Fukuoka Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.
|
Hirotsugu Ohtomo
|Mr. Hirotsugu Ohtomo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Nagoya Office, Manager of Chubu & Shinetsu Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in December 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Saitama Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.
|
Yoshinori Ariyoshi
|Mr. Yoshinori Ariyoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Director of Product Development in Housing Business Promotion Unit in the Company.
|
Takashi Hama
|Mr. Takashi Hama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, DAIWA ENERGY CO., LTD., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Research Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director of Product Development in Main Technology Unit in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Osaka Institute of Technology in March 1976.
|
Yoshiaki Tanabe
|Mr. Yoshiaki Tanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Senior Director of Technology and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of Housing Construction Promotion and Senior Director of Housing Technology in the Company.
|
Tatsuya Urakawa
|Mr. Tatsuya Urakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Business Promotion and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Construction Business in Tokyo Office in the Company.
|
Makoto Yamamoto
|Mr. Makoto Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President of Tokyo Office, Director of Total Advertisement in Main Business Administration Unit, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Takaki Hiromori
|
Kenji Kinoshita
|
Keigo Okada
|
Mikio Sasaki
|
Keisuke Shimonishi
|
Mototsugu Takai
|
Kohei Yamasaki
|
Masaharu Chiba
|
Hirofumi Hama
|
Koji Harano
|
Shinichi Hirose
|
Nobuya Ichiki
|
Nobuhito Ishibashi
|
Kyoji Kato
|
Takashi Miyatake
|
Yasuo Nakamura
|
Eiichi Shibata
|
Kazuhiro Tada
|
Tetsuya Tamura
|
Isao Mizutani
|
Moritaka Nomura
|
Shinji Fujita
|
Hitoshi Fukushima
|
Hideharu Hashimoto
|
Yoshinori Hashimoto
|
Naoki Hayashi
|
Yoshito Iki
|
Yukikazu Kataoka
|
Hiroshi Kono
|
Kazuhiro Kotaka
|
Yoshin Minagawa
|
Toshiya Nagase
|
Hirotaka Najima
|
Takafumi Nakao
|
Kazunori Nibe
|
Naoki Nishioka
|
Shigeki Ochiai
|
Michikazu Sora
|
Yuichi Sugiura
|
Shoji Tanaka
|
Tetsuro Wada
|
Kazuyoshi Kimura
|Mr. Kazuyoshi Kimura has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kojima Co., Ltd., as well as Director in BIC CAMERA INC. He is also working for SPARX Group Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Nikko Asset management Co., Ltd., Nikko Cordial Corporation and Nikko Citi Holdings, Inc.
|
Yutaka Shigemori
|Mr. Yutaka Shigemori has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Wise Total Support Co., Ltd. and Y's Networking Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in SINANEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. He used to work for Meiji Yasuda General Insurance Co., Ltd., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company and another company.
|
Yukiko Yabu
|Ms. Yukiko Yabu has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. She used to work for Panasonic Corporation and Appliances Company.
|
Tomoyuki Nakasato
Basic Compensation
As Of