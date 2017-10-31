Edition:
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (1925.T)

1925.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Takeo Higuchi

79 2004 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Naotake Ohno

68 2011 President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Takeshi Kosokabe

60 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Yuji Yamada

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Business Administration Unit, Manager of IR Office in Main Business Administration Unit

Tamio Ishibashi

61 2017 Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Katsutomo Kawai

68 2015 Vice President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Representative Director

Keiichi Yoshii

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Tokyo Office, Manager of Tokyo Block, Director

Osamu Fujitani

66 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Fukujiro Hori

67 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Building Business Promotion (Eastern Japan & Central Japan Area), Director

Kazuto Tsuchida

64 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Representative Director

Kazuhito Dekura

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Western Japan Area), Manager of Main Office, Manager of Kansai Block, Director

Hirotsugu Ohtomo

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Nagoya Office, Manager of Chubu & Shinetsu Block, Director

Yoshinori Ariyoshi

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Institute in Main Technology Unit, Director

Takashi Hama

63 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshiaki Tanabe

63 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Senior Director of Technology, Director

Tatsuya Urakawa

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Business Promotion, Director

Makoto Yamamoto

63 2013 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Takaki Hiromori

2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Kenji Kinoshita

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Main Store Construction Business

Keigo Okada

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Chugoku & Shikoku Area), Manager of Hiroshima Office, Manager of Chugoku & Shikoku Block

Mikio Sasaki

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion (Eastern Japan Area)

Keisuke Shimonishi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Eastern Japan Area)

Mototsugu Takai

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Condominium Business Promotion

Kohei Yamasaki

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Kanagawa Area), President of Yokohama Office, Manager of Kanagawa Block

Masaharu Chiba

2015 Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Construction Promotion in Housing Business Promotion Unit (Eastern Japan Area)

Hirofumi Hama

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of External Affairs in Main Business Administration Unit

Koji Harano

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Urban Development

Shinichi Hirose

2015 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion in Distribution Store Business Promotion Unit

Nobuya Ichiki

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of 4th Business in Overseas Business Unit

Nobuhito Ishibashi

2017 Senior Executive Officer

Kyoji Kato

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Information System

Takashi Miyatake

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion (Chubu & Hokuriku Area)

Yasuo Nakamura

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Director of CS Promotion

Eiichi Shibata

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Business Development in Main Business Administration Unit

Kazuhiro Tada

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Western Japan Area)

Tetsuya Tamura

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director in charge of Business Strategy in Main Business Administration Unit, President of Subsidiary

Isao Mizutani

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Housing Business Promotion Unit

Moritaka Nomura

2014 Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources in Main Business Administration Unit

Shinji Fujita

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Saitama Area), President of Saitama Office, Manager of Saitama Block

Hitoshi Fukushima

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Kyushu Area), President of Fukuoka Office, Manager of Kyushu Block

Hideharu Hashimoto

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Housing Design Promotion

Yoshinori Hashimoto

2016 Executive Officer, President of Kanazawa Office, Manager of Hokuriku Block

Naoki Hayashi

2012 Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion, Director of Main Store Wooden Housing Business

Yoshito Iki

2017 Executive Officer, President of Sendai Office, Manager of Hokkaido & Tohoku Block

Yukikazu Kataoka

Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Business in Overseas Business Unit

Hiroshi Kono

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion in Housing Business Promotion Unit (Central Japan & Western Japan Area), Director of Specification Control

Kazuhiro Kotaka

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Chiba & Saitama & North Kanto Area), President of Chiba Office, Manager of Chiba Block

Yoshin Minagawa

Executive Officer, Director of Construction Design Promotion

Toshiya Nagase

2016 Executive Officer, President of Kobe Office, Manager of Hyogo Block

Hirotaka Najima

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Consolidated Business Administration in Main Business Administration Unit

Takafumi Nakao

2014 Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs in Man Business Administration Unit, Director of Public Relations & Planning in Man Business Administration Unit

Kazunori Nibe

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Construction Promotion in Rental Apartment Business Promotion Unit (Eastern Japan Area)

Naoki Nishioka

2014 Executive Officer, Director of 1st Business in Overseas Business Unit

Shigeki Ochiai

Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Business in Main Tokyo Office, Director of Rental Apartment Business Promotion (Tokyo & Kanagawa Area)

Michikazu Sora

2015 Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work Promotion (Central Japan & Western Japan Area)

Yuichi Sugiura

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Purchasing in Main Production & Purchasing Unit

Shoji Tanaka

2017 Executive Officer, Chubu Plant Manager

Tetsuro Wada

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Housing Business Promotion (Western Japan Area)

Kazuyoshi Kimura

73 2012 Independent Director

Yutaka Shigemori

68 2012 Independent Director

Yukiko Yabu

59 2016 Independent Director

Tomoyuki Nakasato

55 2017 Director of Accounting in Tokyo Main Office
Biographies

Name Description

Takeo Higuchi

Mr. Takeo Higuchi has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2004. He joined the Company in August 1963. He previously served as President in the Company. He used to work for another company that was merged with the Company.

Naotake Ohno

Mr. Naotake Ohno resigned from the position of President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective October 31, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Vice President and President of Tokyo Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1971.

Takeshi Kosokabe

Mr. Takeshi Kosokabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Main Business Administration Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Yuji Yamada

Tamio Ishibashi

Mr. Tamio Ishibashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daiwa Logistics Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1979. His previous titles include Director of Purchasing, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Director of General Technology Research Institute in the Company.

Katsutomo Kawai

Mr. Katsutomo Kawai has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Hosei University in March 1972.

Keiichi Yoshii

Mr. Keiichi Yoshii was named President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1990. His previous titles include Manager of Himeji Office, Manager of Kanazawa Office, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Osamu Fujitani

Mr. Osamu Fujitani was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Office and Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion in the Company.

Fukujiro Hori

Mr. Fukujiro Hori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Building Business Promotion (Eastern Japan & Central Japan Area) and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuto Tsuchida

Mr. Kazuto Tsuchida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Production & Purchasing and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Construction Design and Work Promotion in the Company.

Kazuhito Dekura

Mr. Kazuhito Dekura was named Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Tokyo Office, Manager of Tokyo Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Fukuoka Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.

Hirotsugu Ohtomo

Mr. Hirotsugu Ohtomo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Nagoya Office, Manager of Chubu & Shinetsu Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in December 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Saitama Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.

Yoshinori Ariyoshi

Mr. Yoshinori Ariyoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Director of Product Development in Housing Business Promotion Unit in the Company.

Takashi Hama

Mr. Takashi Hama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, DAIWA ENERGY CO., LTD., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Research Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director of Product Development in Main Technology Unit in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Osaka Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Yoshiaki Tanabe

Mr. Yoshiaki Tanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Senior Director of Technology and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of Housing Construction Promotion and Senior Director of Housing Technology in the Company.

Tatsuya Urakawa

Mr. Tatsuya Urakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Business Promotion and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Construction Business in Tokyo Office in the Company.

Makoto Yamamoto

Mr. Makoto Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President of Tokyo Office, Director of Total Advertisement in Main Business Administration Unit, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Takaki Hiromori

Kenji Kinoshita

Keigo Okada

Mikio Sasaki

Keisuke Shimonishi

Mototsugu Takai

Kohei Yamasaki

Masaharu Chiba

Hirofumi Hama

Koji Harano

Shinichi Hirose

Nobuya Ichiki

Nobuhito Ishibashi

Kyoji Kato

Takashi Miyatake

Yasuo Nakamura

Eiichi Shibata

Kazuhiro Tada

Tetsuya Tamura

Isao Mizutani

Moritaka Nomura

Shinji Fujita

Hitoshi Fukushima

Hideharu Hashimoto

Yoshinori Hashimoto

Naoki Hayashi

Yoshito Iki

Yukikazu Kataoka

Hiroshi Kono

Kazuhiro Kotaka

Yoshin Minagawa

Toshiya Nagase

Hirotaka Najima

Takafumi Nakao

Kazunori Nibe

Naoki Nishioka

Shigeki Ochiai

Michikazu Sora

Yuichi Sugiura

Shoji Tanaka

Tetsuro Wada

Kazuyoshi Kimura

Mr. Kazuyoshi Kimura has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kojima Co., Ltd., as well as Director in BIC CAMERA INC. He is also working for SPARX Group Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Nikko Asset management Co., Ltd., Nikko Cordial Corporation and Nikko Citi Holdings, Inc.

Yutaka Shigemori

Mr. Yutaka Shigemori has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Wise Total Support Co., Ltd. and Y's Networking Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in SINANEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. He used to work for Meiji Yasuda General Insurance Co., Ltd., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company and another company.

Yukiko Yabu

Ms. Yukiko Yabu has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. She used to work for Panasonic Corporation and Appliances Company.

Tomoyuki Nakasato

