JGC Corp (1963.T)

Name Description

Masayuki Sato Mr. Masayuki Sato has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Vice President, Executive Officer, Director of Project Finance, Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Operation and Chief Director of Finance in the Company.

Tadashi Ishizuka Mr. Tadashi Ishizuka has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Senior Executive Vice President, Manager of Security Measures Office, Chief Senior Director of Engineering Work, Chief Project Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Koichi Kawana Mr. Koichi Kawana has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include President, Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Manager of London Business Office, Director of Project Business Investment Promotion, Executive Officer, Vice President and Director of New Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1982.

Tsutomu Akabane Mr. Tsutomu Akabane has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of 2nd Business, Director of MLNG TIGA Project Team, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Director of Project, Chief Director of International Project and Director of GTL FEED Project in the Company.

Yutaka Yamazaki Mr. Yutaka Yamazaki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Project Officer, Manager of Global Strategy Office and Representative Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Chief Director of Energy Plant, Chief Director of Engineering, Chief Information Officer, Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Technology, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of International Project in the Company.

Eiki Furuta Mr. Eiki Furuta has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Sales in Main Sales Supervisor Unit, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, JGC America, Inc.

Satoshi Sato Mr. Satoshi Sato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Oil & Gas and Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Project Manager, Executive Officer and Director of NCP Project in Energy Project 2nd Unit in Main Admin International Project Unit in the Company.

Hitoshi Kitagawa Mr. Hitoshi Kitagawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Infrastructure in JGC CORPORATION since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of PMT of First Project Business Unit in Main 2nd Business Unit, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Miyoshi Mr. Hiroyuki Miyoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Middle East & Africa & Europe & CIS Business and Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Project, Chief Director of Sales and Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanori Suzuki Mr. Masanori Suzuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JGC CORPORATION since September 2016. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Kiyotaka Terajima Mr. Kiyotaka Terajima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Business and Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Administration in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Manager of Compliance Officer in Legal Affairs & Compliance Supervisor Office in the Company.

Hiroyasu Fukuyama Mr. Hiroyasu Fukuyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in JGC CORPORATION since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Jakarta Business Office and Director of Asia and Oceania Sales in the Company.

Takehito Hidaka Mr. Takehito Hidaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in JGC CORPORATION, as well as President of a subsidiary, JGC America, Inc., since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Lagos Business Center in Main International Business Unit and Director of America & Africa & Russia CIS Sales in Main Project Sales Unit of Main Sales Supervision Unit in the Company.

Shigeru Endo Mr. Shigeru Endo has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in JGC CORPORATION since June 27, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD., and working for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.