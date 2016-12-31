Covestro AG (1COV.DE)

Name Description

Richard Pott Dr. Richard Pott is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since 2015. He obtained a doctorate in physics at the University of Cologne, and joined Bayer’s Central Research Division in Uerdingen in 1984. After holding a number of management positions in various departments within the company he finally served as a member of the management board of Bayer AG from 2002 to 2013 with responsibility for Strategy and Human Resources. He was Bayer AG’s Labor Director and responsible for the Americas, Africa and Middle East regions. Dr. Richard Pott is a member of the supervisory boards of Freudenberg SE and Schott AG. He is also Chairman of the University Council of the University of Cologne. Effective March 26, 2015, Dr. Richard Pott has been appointed Chairman of the supervisory board of Covestro Deutschland AG.

Patrick Thomas Mr. Patrick Thomas is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Covestro AG. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of the predecessor company Bayer MaterialScience from 2007. Mr. Thomas graduated with an engineering degree from Oxford University in 1979. In the same year, he began his career at UK chemical company Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) and, until 1989, held a number of positions with ICI Pharmaceuticals and ICI Agrochemicals (which became Zeneca in 1993) in the UK. In 1989 Mr. Thomas transferred to ICI Polyurethanes in Belgium, where he undertook various managerial assignments until his appointment as Regional Director for Europe, Africa & Middle East in 1993. Four years later, he was named global CEO of ICI Polyurethanes. In 1999 Thomas joined US chemical company Huntsman as President of its Polyurethanes, Performance Products and Advanced Materials divisions, also based in Belgium. He was then appointed Corporate Executive Vice President of Huntsman Matlin Patterson in 2003. After a brief spell as a management consultant for private equity companies in the industrial sector, Thomas joined Bayer MaterialScience on August 15, 2006. Thomas is president of PlasticsEurope, the European association of plastics producers, and of the Oxford University Business Economics Programme (OUBEP). He also chairs the advisory board of the European Institute for Industrial Leadership and is a non-executive director of BG Group.

Petra Kronen Ms. Petra Kronen is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. She served an apprenticeship as a young chemical laboratory technician (Chemielaborjungwerkerin) at Bayer AG in Uerdingen from 1980 to 1982. Subsequently, she worked for Central Research in Uerdingen from 1982 to 1991. In 1987, Petra Kronen was elected as member of the works council (Betriebsrat) of Bayer AG and as steward (Vertrauensfrau) in Central Research for the first time. As of 1 May 1991, she was elected as full-time member of the works council. In 1997, she was elected as deputy chairwoman of the works council and as member of the central works council (Gesamtbetriebsrat), the central operations committee (Gesamtbetriebsausschuss) and the economics committee (Wirtschaftsausschuss) of Bayer AG. In 1999, Petra Kronen was elected as chairwoman of the works council of Bayer AG at the Uerdingen site and has held this office since then. Since July 2000, she has been a member of the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of Bayer AG; since August 2003 she has been a member of the supervisory board of Covestro Deutschland AG (since 7 December 2009: deputy chairwoman) and a member of the economics committee of Covestro Deutschland AG (spokeswoman)and she is a member of the supervisory board of Bayer Beistandskasse.

Klaus Schaefer Dr. Klaus Schaefer Member of the Management Board, Chief Industrial Operations Officer responsible for Production and Technology at Covestro AG since 2015. He studied physics at Universitaet Koeln. In 1991, after his PhD he began his career as an operations engineer at Erdoelchemie, a former joint venture between Bayer and BP. After various posts in production and technology, Dr. Schaefer transferred to BP in Grangemouth, Scotland, in 2000. He was responsible there for the technical infrastructure of the refinery and petrochemicals site. In 2001, Dr. Schaefer joined the Bayer Group, holding global responsibility for process control technology in the plastics business. Five years later he was appointed as Member and Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer Industry Services which is now Currenta, a joint venture of Bayer and Lanxess. In 2011, Dr. Schaefer joined Covestro’s predecessor company Bayer Material Science as Senior Country Representative for China. In 2013, he became Head of production and technology in the Polyurethanes Business Unit before assuming responsibility for Industrial Operations at Bayer Material Science on January 1, 2015.

Markus Steilemann Dr. Markus Steilemann is Member of the Management Board, responsible for innovation and Head of Business Unit Polyurethanes segment of Covestro AG since 2016. He has been Member of the Management Board, Head of Innovation at Covestro AG. He assumed responsibility for innovation at Convestro in 2015. He additionally became head of the Polyurethanes segment in 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in technical chemistry and a master's degree in chemistry as well as chemical economics from RWTH Aachen University. In 1999, Steilemann joined Bayer Group as an internal consultant in the company's former corporate planning division. He held various positions of increasing responsibility and gained broad experience of business modeling, organizational development and supply chain. In January 2008, Dr. Steilemann transferred to the Polycarbonates Business Unit of Covestro’s predecessor company Bayer Material Science in Hong Kong, where he headed a number of regional business segments. He relocated to the global headquarters of the Polycarbonates Business Unit in Shanghai in August 2011. In July 2012, he was appointed head of Global Industrial Marketing and on April 1, 2013 he became head of the Polycarbonates Business Unit.

Ferdinando Beccalli Mr. Ferdinando Falco Beccalli is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. He currently is chief executive officer at Falco Enterprises AG, Zürich, Switzerland. He started his career in the United States in 1975, then serving in leadership positions in the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan, Belgium and Germany for GE and left the company in 2014 as senior vice president and member of the corporate executive council responsible for GE Europe. Prior to his current roles, he spent 40 years at GE and is senior operating executive of Rhône Capital and president of ENAV S.p.A. He is also chairman of ASK Chemicals GmbH and of Ranpak Corp. Mr. Falco Beccalli serves as a member of the board of directors of the Foreign Policy Association in New York and of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels. He acts as senior advisor to A.T. Kearney Italia and to the Steering Committee of LUISS School of Governmental Studies. He participates in the International Board of Overseers of the Sabanci University and in the International Business Advisory Council of the cities of Jerusalem, Rome and Rotterdam. In 2007, he became a Knight of Merit for Labor in Italy and in 2009, he was granted the French Legion of Honor.

Christine Bortenlanger Dr. Christine Maria Bortenlanger is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. She began her career as a senior consultant in the financial services sector in 1996 with Dr. Seebauer & Partner in Munich. Prior to this she has held several project manager roles, including working for Bayerische Landesbank on their electronic business networking/electronic commerce project and for an international research project for the German Research Council. In July 1998 Bortenlänger has joined Munich Stock Exchange as deputy managing director, responsible for marketing and public relations. Between 2000 and 2012 she was a member of the executive board of Bayerische Börse AG and managing director of the Munich Stock Exchange. In her role she was responsible for customer service, marketing and sales, market policy, public relations, organization and IT. Effective September 1, 2012 Dr. Bortenlänger has joined Deutsches Aktieninstitut e.V., Frankfurt, Germany, as chief executive officer. Dr. Bortenlänger is a member of the supervisory boards of OSRAM GmbH (Munich), OSRAM Licht AG (Munich), SGL Carbon SE(Wiesbaden), TÜV Süd Aktiengesellschaft (Munich) and a member of representatives’ assembly of Münchener Hypothekenbank e.G. (Munich).

Johannes Dietsch Mr. Johannes Dietsch is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since August 2015. He is Member of the Board of Management and CFO of Bayer AG. He is also Chair of the Supervisory Board of Bayer-Pensionskasse VVaG.

Thomas Fischer Dr. Thomas Fischer is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. He is Chairman of the Managerial Employees' Commitee of Covestro Deutschland AG. He is also Manager of Covestro Deutschland AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG and Bayer-Pensionskasse VVaG.

Peter Hausmann Mr. Peter Hausmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. He studied law at the University in Göttingen and then worked as a trainee lawyer in Braunschweig and Hannover until 1982. Subsequently he worked as an attorney with focus on labor law and consumer protection. 1983 he became secretary at the German Chemical, Paper and Ceramics Industrial Union in Hannover. He started to work at the executive committee division for Youth Education. In 1987 he transferred to the division for Wage Policy/Humanization where he became head of the department wage law and wage law/humanization, respectively. In 2006 he became chairman of the North Rhine District of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE) in Düsseldorf. Since 2009 he has been member of the executive committee of IG BCE in Hannover where he is responsible for wages and finances. Peter Hausmann is a member of the supervisory boards of Bayer AG (Leverkusen), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Düsseldorf), Continental AG (Hannover), 50 Hertz Transmission GmbH (Berlin) (Vice Chairman), Vivawest GmbH (Gelsenkirchen) and Vivawest Wohnen GmbH (Gelsenkirchen).

Irena Kuestner Ms. Irena Kuestner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. She completed training as a chemical laboratory technician. She then worked in various fields of the applications technology PUR. In addition, she was responsible for the development in the field service and laboratory. In 2006, she was a candidate on the list of IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie as a staff representative and was exempted as area staff representative for Covestro Deutschland AG in the works council of Bayer AG at the Leverkusen site.

Rolf Nonnenmacher Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since August 2015. He studied business administration at the University of Regensburg, Germany. Following his doctorate from the University of Hohenheim, Stuttgart, Germany, Prof. Dr. Nonnenmacher joined KPMG Germany in 1981 and became Partner in 1987. In 2005 he was appointed German senior partner and member of the global executive team of KPMG Europe LLP. Prof. Dr. Nonnenmacher became chairman of KPMG Europe Middle East Africa in 2007 and retired from KPMG in 2013. In 2014 Prof. Dr. Nonnenmacher joined Lazard & Co. GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany, as senior advisor and became member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit committee of Continental AG (Hanover). In 2015 he became also member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit committee of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (Unterföhring / Munich).

Regine Stachelhaus Ms. Regine Stachelhaus is Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. She studied law at the University of Tuebingen. She began her career at a German law firm. Thereafter in 1984 she joined Hewlett Packard GmbH and held a number of positions in administration before serving as Managing Director from 2000 to 2009. In May 2002 she was appointed Vice President of Imaging and Printing Group in Germany. In 2009, Mrs. Stachelhaus joined the German committee for UNICEF as Executive Secretary. In 2010 she was appointed Head of Human Resources and Member of the Board of Directors of E.ON SE Germany, a major energy company included in the EUROSTOXX 50 Index. From July 2013 until June 2015 she has been a senior consultant to the chief executive officer of E.ON SE. Since 2013 she holds the position as a director of the British Group Computacenter and since 2014 of the French Group SPIE SA and since 2015 as a member of the supervisory board of SPIE GmbH (Essen). She is a member of the University Council, Furtwangen, Germany.

Marc Stothfang Mr. Marc Stothfang is Member of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG since February 2017. He serves as Chair of the works council of Covestro-European Forum, Employee of Covestro Deutschland AG.