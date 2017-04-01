Edition:
United Kingdom

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)

2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,041JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥2,036
Open
¥2,038
Day's High
¥2,058
Day's Low
¥2,030
Volume
504,300
Avg. Vol
701,995
52-wk High
¥2,058
52-wk Low
¥1,467

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nobuki Kenmoku

56 2017 President, Representative Director

Masashi Nakagawa

62 2012 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kiyoshi Sato

60 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masao Nakagawa

63 2017 Vice President, Representative Director

Michinori Takisawa

63 2017 Vice President, Representative Director

Takashi Harada

60 2015 Managing Director, Chief Director of R&D and Quality Assurance

Koichi Iwasaki

60 2014 Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Akira Mori

60 2015 Managing Director, Chief Director of Planning

Satoshi Kodaka

58 2015 Chief Director of Technology, Director

Kazuo Ikeda

69 2017 Director

Hiroyuki Oheda

60 2017 Director

Takao Yamada

56 2013 Director

Kazuhiko Fushiya

73 2015 Independent Director

Akio Mimura

76 2009 Independent Director

Eiichi Suzuki

Director of Accounting in Main Accounting & Finance Unit
Biographies

Name Description

Nobuki Kenmoku

Mr. Nobuki Kenmoku has been serving as President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.

Masashi Nakagawa

Mr. Masashi Nakagawa has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., since June 2012. He used to serve as Managing Director in Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Kiyoshi Sato

Mr. Kiyoshi Sato has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Pharma Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979.

Masao Nakagawa

Mr. Masao Nakagawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc.

Michinori Takisawa

Mr. Michinori Takisawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Legal Affairs Group, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Internal Control and Managing Director in the Company.

Takashi Harada

Mr. Takashi Harada has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of R&D and Quality Assurance of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Koichi Iwasaki

Mr. Koichi Iwasaki has been serving as Managing Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.

Akira Mori

Mr. Akira Mori has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Planning in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Main Accounting & Finance Unit in the Company.

Satoshi Kodaka

Mr. Satoshi Kodaka has been serving as Chief Director of Technology and Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982 and previous titles include Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Kazuo Ikeda

Mr. Kazuo Ikeda has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc. He joined the Company in April 1971. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company.

Hiroyuki Oheda

Mr. Hiroyuki Oheda has been serving as Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980, as well as Master's degree in Business Administration from University of Chicago in June 1987.

Takao Yamada

Mr. Takao Yamada has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuhiko Fushiya

Mr. Kazuhiko Fushiya has been serving as Independent Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He used to work for National Tax Agency, Japan.

Akio Mimura

Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2009. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman of NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION. He used to work for Fuji Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Eiichi Suzuki

