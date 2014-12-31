Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)

Name Description

Mingzhe Ma Mr. Ma Mingzhe has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since April 2011. He served as Deputy Manager of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Social Insurance Company. He has a Ph.D. in Monetary and Banking from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Jianyi Sun Mr. Sun Jianyi has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Deputy General Manager in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since October 22, 2008. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Independent Director in Haichang Holdings Ltd., as well as Non-Executive Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. and a insurance guarantee fund company. He served as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager-Wuhan Branch and General Manager-Wuhan Securities Branch in Peoples Insurance Company of China.

Bo Yao Mr. Yao Bo has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager, Executive Director and Chief Actuary in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since October 30, 2012. He also serves as Director in a several subsidiaries. He was Assistant General Manager, Deputy Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Actuary in the Company, and Deputy General Manager-Products in Ping An Insurance Co. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from New York University, the United States.

Xinying Chen Ms. Chen Xinying has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer and Executive Deputy General Manager in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since January 2016. She is also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in other two companies.

Fangfang Cai Ms. Cai Fangfang has been serving as Chief Human Resource Officer and Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since July 2014. She is also Director in a several subsidiaries. She holds a Master's degree in Accounting from University of New South Wales.

Huichuan Ren Mr. Ren Huichuan has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since July 2012. He is also Acting Chairman of the Board in Ping An Trust Co., Ltd., as well as Director in a several subsidiaries. He served as Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Ping An Property & Casualty. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China.

Yuanxiang Li Mr. Li Yuanxiang has been serving as Executive Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 10, 2013. He is also serving as Chief Insurance Business Operation Officer in the Company. He is also Director in Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd. He was Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Senior Vice President-Taiwan Branch in Prudential Investment, Loan, and Assurance Company, as well as General Manager in CITIC-Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Finance from University of Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Shifan Cao Mr. Cao Shifan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since April 11, 2007. He was Assistant General Manager in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager in a property insurance company, as well as Deputy General Manager in another insurance company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China.

Kexiang Chen Mr. Chen Kexiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since January 2007. He was Assistant General Manager, Secretary of the Board and Head of General Office in the Company. He also served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in Ping An Trust Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in a building management company. He holds a Master's degree in Finance from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China.

Sulan Ye Ms. Ye Sulan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since November 19, 2010. She is also Chief Audit Executive Officer and Head of Compliance in the Company, where she served as Assistant General Manager. She also serves as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. She served as Assistant General Manager in Ping An Life Insurance Company of China. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer.

Shaoliang Jin Mr. Jin Shaoliang has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since February 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration and another Master's degree in Marine Engineering from Norges teknisk-naturvitenskapelige universitet-NTNU.

Lijun Lin Ms. Lin Lijun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 2003. She was Deputy General Manager-Human Resources Division in Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. She has a Bachelor's degree in Chinese from South China Normal University, China.

Chong Liu Mr. Liu Chong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since January 2016. He is also Deputy General Manager in ShumYip Group Limited Co., Ltd., as well as Vice President and Executive Director in Shenzhen Investment Ltd.

Jiren Xie Mr. Xie Jiren has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 10, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Chia Tai Bright Company Limited, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board in Charoen Pokphand Group, Chairman and Executive Director in C.P. Lotus Corporation, Vice Chairman and Executive Director in C.P. Pokphand Company Limited, Director in True Corporation Public Company Limited and CP ALL Public Company Limited, as well as Chairman in True Visions Public Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science from New York University, the United States.

Peijin Xiong Mr. Xiong Peijin has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since January 2016. He is also General Manager and Director in Shenzhen Investment Holding Co., Ltd., as well as Non-Executive Director in Guotai Junan Securities CO., LTD.

Xiaoping Yang Mr. Yang Xiaoping has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 10, 2013. He is also Vice President in Charoen Pokphand Group, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in C.P. Lotus Corporation, Chief Executive Officer in Chia Tai Bright Company Limited, as well as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited and CITIC Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Nanchang University, China.

Ming Ge Mr. Ge Ming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also Independent Director in Credit China Holdings Limited and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Jiabiao Hu Mr. Hu Jiabiao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since July 2011. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Henderson Land Development Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., as well as Director in other two companies. He obtained a Master's degree in Law from Oxford College, the United Kingdom.

Shixiong Huang Mr. Huang Shixiong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 10, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited, Independent Non-Executive Director in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd and JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Ltd., Non-Executive Director in Credit China Holdings Limited, as well as Director in One Asset Management Limited. He was President and Director in an investment management company.

Stephen Meldrum Mr. Stephen Thomas Meldrum has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since July 2012. He was Chief Investment Officer in Lincoln National (UK) plc, as well as Chief Financial Officer in ILI (UK), Cannon Assurance, Cannon Lincoln and Lincoln National (UK). He holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from University of London, the United Kingdom and a Master's degree in Mathematics from University of Cambridge, the United States.

Dongdong Sun Mr. Sun Dongdong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. since May 10, 2013. He is Professor of Peking University, China.