BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)

Name Description

Siqing Chen Mr. Chen Siqing, CPA., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited. He has also been appointed as the Chairman of Bank of China Limited since 29 August 2017 and was the Vice Chairman from April 2014 to August 2017. Mr. CHEN is an Executive Director of BOC since April 2014 and was the President of BOC from February 2014 to August 2017. He is also a Director of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited (being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BOC) and BOC Hong Kong (Group) Limited (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOC). Mr. CHEN joined BOC in 1990 and worked in the Hunan Branch before he was seconded to the Hong Kong Branch of China and South Sea Bank Ltd. as Assistant General Manager. Mr. CHEN held various positions in BOC from June 2000 to May 2008, including Assistant General Manager, Vice General Manager of the Fujian Branch, General Manager of the Risk Management Department of BOC and General Manager of the Guangdong Branch. He served as Executive Vice President of BOC from June 2008 to February 2014. Mr. CHEN has been serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BOC Aviation Limited since December 2011 which has been listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 June 2016. Mr. CHEN graduated from Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics in 1982 and obtained an MBA from Murdoch University, Australia in 1999. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds the title of Senior Economist

Yi Yue Mr. Yue Yi is Chief Executive, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited. He has responsibility for the business and operations of BOCHK and a member of the Strategy and Budget Committee of the Company and BOCHK. He has been appointed as Chairman of BOCHK Charitable Foundation and BOC Life with effect from 6 March 2015. On 6 March 2015, he has been appointed as the designated representative of BOCHK to Hong Kong Association of Banks where he serves as the presiding Chairman in 2017, member of each of Banking Advisory Committee and Bank Notes Issue Advisory Committee, director of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited, HKICL Services Limited and Hong Kong Note Printing Limited as well as council member of Treasury Markets Association. On 7 March 2015, he has been appointed as Vice Chairman of Board of Trustee and Chairman of Investment Subcommittee respectively of Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation. Mr. YUE was the Honorary President of Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association (“HKCEA”) from 22 June 2015 to 7 April 2016 and has been appointed as President of HKCEA and Chairman of The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Charitable Foundation Limited since 7 April 2016, member of Exchange Fund Advisory Committee since 15 July 2015, Vice President of Hong Kong Institute of Bankers since 4 August 2015, special advisor of Maritime Silk Road Society since 16 December 2015, Honorary member of Hong Kong-Japan Business Co-operation Committee since 11 January 2016, member of General Committee of Hong Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce since 10 May 2016, Chairman of Chinese Banking Association of Hong Kong Company Limited since 20 June 2016. Mr. YUE is a master degree holder and he received his Master’s Degree in Finance from Wuhan University in 1999.

Yeung Yun Chi Kung Mrs. Kung Yeung Yun Chi is Deputy Chief Executive of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited. She is in charge of Personal Banking and Product Management, Channel Management, Private Banking, BOCCC and BOCG Life. She is also the Vice Chairman of BOCCC and a Director of BOCG Life. Mrs KUNG joined BOCHK in August 2007 as Head of Channel Management. She was appointed as the Head of Personal Banking in April 2011, and was promoted to her current role in March 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mrs KUNG was the General Manager of Branch and Direct Banking of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and had held various senior positions covering banking products, customer segments, wealth management and marketing within the organisation. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Mrs KUNG possesses extensive knowledge in personal banking and a strong background in financial services. Mrs KUNG graduated from the University of Southern California in the U.S. where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting.

Jingzhen Lin Mr. Jingzhen Lin is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He oversees Global Corporate Banking Department, Commercial Banking Department, Transaction Banking Department, Institutional Business Department and Southeast Asia Business. He was the Vice Chairman of NCB (China). Prior to joining the Group, Mr. LIN served as General Manager of Corporate Banking Department of BOC in charge of the corporate banking business, covering product development, relationship management with premium customers, and major project financing etc. Joining BOC in 1987, Mr. LIN has extensive experience in corporate banking business and held various positions in Hong Kong Branch, Xiamen Branch, Fujian Branch and the Head Office of BOC. Mr. LIN graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Shu Yuan Mr. Shu Yuan is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is in charge of the financial market business, including Global Markets, Investment Management, Global Transaction Banking, Asset Management and other capital market-related businesses. He is also a Director of BOC Life, a Director and Chairman of BOCI-Prudential Trustee, BOC Group Trustee Company Limited and Po Sang Securities and Futures Limited. Mr. YUAN has over 30 years of experience in the industry with solid professional expertise and management experience. He has held different positions in the financial market businesses at Head Office and in various overseas branches of BOC. Mr. YUAN joined the Trading Department of BOC in 1983 then held positions in the Paris and Tokyo branches, as well as the Trading Department and Global Financial Markets Department of BOC Head Office. Mr. YUAN was Director (Trading) of the Global Financial Markets Department in 2006 and was promoted to General Manager (Trading) of the Financial Markets Unit in 2010. Prior to joining the Group as Deputy Chief Executive (Financial Markets), he served as the General Manager of the Hong Kong Branch, BOC, from December 2014. Mr. YUAN graduated from Renmin University of China majoring in International Finance.

Yang Sui Mme. Sui Yang, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., overseeing Financial Management Department and General Accounting and Accounting Policy Department. She is also a Director of NCB. Prior to joining the Group in August 2014, Mdm SUI served as Deputy General Manager of Financial Management Department of BOC. She joined BOC in April 1997 and assumed various positions in Finance & Accounting Department of BOC including Deputy General Manager of Management Information System (“MIS”) Centre of BOC from September 2008 to March 2011, Assistant General Manager of MIS Centre of BOC from March 2007 to September 2008 and Assistant General Manager of MIS Centre and Finance & Accounting Department of BOC from August 2006 to March 2007. Mdm SUI possesses extensive knowledge and experience in financial management. She obtained a Master’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the Central University of Finance & Economics (formerly the Central Institute of Finance and Banking). Mdm SUI is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xiangqun Zhong Mr. Xiangqun Zhong is Chief Operating Officer of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., overseeing the Information Technology Department, Bank-wide Operation Department, and Corporate Services Department. He is also a Director of BOCCC. Prior to joining the Group, Mr ZHONG served as General Manager of E-Finance Department of BOC in charge of the development of e-finance business, covering mobile payment, e-business, e-financing and big data application. Joining BOC in 1994, Mr ZHONG has held management positions in Information Technology Department, Personal Banking Unit, Card Centre and Innovation & Development Department, etc. He was a Director of China UnionPay and a Member of China Financial Standardization Technical Committee. Mr ZHONG has solid expertise in information technology and cyber security as well as practical business experience. Mr. ZHONG graduated from Peking University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Science specialised in Software and a Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics.

Jiuzhong Li Mr. Li Jiuzhong is Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., and BOCHK. He has been the Chief Risk Officer of the Group since March 2010. He is in charge of the Group’s overall risk management function, overseeing the BOCHK’s Risk Management Department, Legal & Compliance and Operational Risk Management Department, and Financial Crime Compliance Department. He is also a Director of NCB, NCB (China), BOCCC and BOCG Life. Mr LI has over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry. Mr LI joined BOC in 1983 and, since then, he has assumed various positions at BOC Head Office and overseas branch. He served as Assistant General Manager and became Deputy General Manager of BOC London Branch from 1996 to 2002, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Banking Department of BOC Head Office from 2002 to 2004, and also General Manager of Corporate Banking Department, Risk Management Department, and Global Markets Department of BOC Head Office from 2004 to 2009. Mr LI graduated from Northeast Petroleum University in 1983 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in Oilfield Development and Management and obtained a Master’s Degree in Science in International Banking and Financial Studies from Heriot-Watt University (UK) in 1993.

Nan Luo Mr. Luo Nan is Company Secretary of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company in June 2016 as the General Manager of the Board Secretariat. Mr. LUO joined the Overseas Business Department of the parent company of the Company, Bank of China Limited (“Bank of China”), in July 1996. Between 2000 and 2001, Mr. LUO was involved in the preparation work for the listing of the Company as a member of the Restructuring and Listing Office of Bank of China. During 2002 and 2004, Mr. LUO furthered his studies in Canada. In August 2004, Mr. LUO re-joined the Restructuring and Listing Office of Bank of China and was involved in the relevant work relating to the listing of Bank of China on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April 2005 and October 2006, Mr. LUO successively held the positions of Senior Manager and Division Head of the Board Secretariat of Bank of China, respectively, responsible for the investor relations work of Bank of China. In 2007, Mr. LUO was appointed by the board of directors of Bank of China as the Listing Affair Representative of Bank of China. Mr. LUO obtained a Bachelor’s degree in English from the Beijing Foreign Studies University in 1996 and then a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management of The University of Toronto in 2004, and having attended the training and passed the examination of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, he also obtained the qualification of Listed Company Board Secretary in 2007.

Yingxin Gao Mr. Gao Yingxin is Non-Executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., and BOCHK. Prior to his re-designation as a Non-executive Director in March 2015, he was Deputy Chief Executive (Corporate Banking) of the Company and BOCHK from February 2005 to March 2015 and Executive Director of the Company and BOCHK from May 2007 to March 2015. Mr GAO has been appointed as Executive Vice President of BOC on 6 May 2015, Chairman of the board of directors of China Cultural Industrial Investment Fund Co., Ltd. in May 2015, Chairman of BOCI and Chairman of Bank of China (Luxembourg) S.A. in August 2015, and Chairman of Bank of China (UK) Limited in October 2015. He was the Chairman of NCB, Vice Chairman of NCB (China) and Director of BOCG Insurance during the year and resigned all the position in March 2015. Before joining BOCHK, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of BOCI. Mr. GAO joined the BOC Group in 1986 where he began working on financing projects for various industries at BOC’s Head Office in Beijing. In 1999, he became General Manager of Corporate Banking at BOC Head Office where he was responsible for managing and building BOC Group’s customer relationships with and global financing for multinational corporations and premium domestic clients in the Mainland of China. He was also in charge of BOC’s major financing projects. From 1995 to 1996, he worked for the Finance Department of Northern Telecom (Nortel) Head Office in Canada. Mr. GAO graduated from the East China University of Science and Technology with a Master’s Degree in Engineering in 1986.

Deqi Ren Mr. Ren Deqi is Non-Executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., and BOCHK. He is the Executive Vice President of BOC since July 2014. Prior to joining BOC in May 2014, Mr REN worked in CCB for many years and held various positions. From October 2013 to May 2014, he served as General Manager of Risk Management Department of CCB. From August 2003 to October 2013, he successively served as Deputy General Manager of Credit Approval Department, General Manager of Risk Control Department, General Manager of Credit Management Department, and General Manager of the Hubei Branch of CCB. Mr REN received a Master’s Degree in Engineering from Tsinghua University in 1988.

Eva Cheng Mdm. Cheng Eva is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., and member of each of the Audit Committee and the Strategy and Budget Committee of the Company and BOCHK. She was the former Secretary for Transport and Housing of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”). She joined the government’s Administrative Service in August 1983 and was posted to various bureaux and departments, including serving as the Permanent Secretary for Economic Development and Labour (Economic Development) and Commissioner for Tourism. She retired from the Government of the HKSAR on 30 June 2012. Mdm CHENG holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from University of Hong Kong.

Koon Shum Choi Dr. Choi Koon Shum, GBS, BBS, JP is Independent Non-Executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited. He is the Chairman of Sunwah Group, Sunwah International Limited (listed in Toronto), Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (listed in Hong Kong) and Vietnam VinaCapital. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust (listed in Hong Kong). Dr. CHOI has extensive experience in food industry, real estate development, international trade as well as technology and finance related business. Dr. CHOI is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) of the People’s Republic of China, Deputy Director of the Committee for Education, Science, Culture, Health and Sports of the CPPCC. He also holds a number of public positions including Permanent Honorary President of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Standing Committee Member of the All- China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Economic Advisor to the President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Founding Patron and Senior Advisor to the President of the Academy of Sciences of Hong Kong, Executive Director of the China Overseas Friendship Association, Hong Kong China’s Representative of Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) Business Advisory Council, Council Member of the Economic Development Commission of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Council Member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Japan Business Cooperation Committee, Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, Honorary Ambassador of Foreign Investment Promotion for the Republic of Korea, Chairman of the China-India Software Association, Chairman of the China Hong Kong Israel Technology Cooperation and Promotion Center and Chairman of the US-China Center for Research on Educational Excellence of the Michigan State University.

Beng Seng Koh Mr. Koh Beng Seng is an Independent Non-executive Director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited., and BOCHK. Mr. KOH is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Octagon Advisors Pte Ltd, a business and management consulting company based in Singapore. He is also the Non-executive Chairman of Great Eastern Holdings Limited, Independent Non-executive Director of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and United Engineers Limited, all listed in Singapore. Mr. KOH is also a Director of Hon Sui Sen Endowment CLG Limited. He was formerly a Director of Sing Han International Financial Services Limited and an Independent Non-executive Director of Fraser and Neave Limited (a company listed in Singapore). Mr. KOH was Deputy President of United Overseas Bank (“UOB”) and a member of UOB’s Executive Committee from 2000 to 2004. During this period, he was in charge of UOB’s operations, delivery channels, information technology, corporate services, risk management and compliance functions and played a key role in driving the successful integration of Overseas Union Bank and UOB in 2001. Prior to that, Mr KOH has spent over 24 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore where he made significant contributions to the development and supervision of the Singapore financial sector in his capacity as Deputy Managing Director, Banking & Financial Institutions Group. He has also served as a Director of Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing and as a part-time adviser to the International Monetary Fund. Mr. KOH holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Nanyang University in Singapore and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Columbia University in the United States.