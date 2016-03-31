Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T)

Name Description

Yoshinori Isozaki Mr. Yoshinori Isozaki has been serving as President and Representative Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kirin Company, Limited, since March 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. He used to serve as Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Keisuke Nishimura Mr. Keisuke Nishimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 2017. He is also serving as Director of other three companies, as well as Managing Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Strategy in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman and General Manager in a China-based subsidiary.

Yasuyuki Ishii Mr. Yasuyuki Ishii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. since March 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Kirin Company, Limited.

Akihiro Ito Mr. Akihiro Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 2015. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Company, Limited, Kirin Business System Co., Ltd. and Kirin Brazil as well as Managing Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Kirin Company, Limited. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in charge of Group Finance in the Company. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including Kyowa Hakko Kirin Company, Limited.

Toshiya Miyoshi Mr. Toshiya Miyoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Kirin Company, Limited, as well as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in the Company.

Hiroshi Ogawa Mr. Hiroshi Ogawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Kirin Company, Limited. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director of Corporate Communication and General Affairs and Executive Officer in the Company, as well as Director of General Affairs and Director in another subsidiary.

Shoshi Arakawa Mr. Shoshi Arakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 2015. He is also working for Bridgestone Corporation.

Toshio Arima Mr. Toshio Arima has been serving as Independent Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 2011. He is also serving as Executive Advisor in Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. He used to work for FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

Kimie Iwata Ms. Kimie Iwata has been serving as an Independent Director of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited since March 31, 2016. She used to work for Shiseido Co., Ltd.