China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

Mingsheng Yang Mr. Yang Mingsheng has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since May 22, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, China Life Insurance Company and another life insurance company. He was Deputy Head of the Bank and Head of the Bank in Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Nankai University, China.

Dairen Lin Mr. Lin Dairen has been serving as President and Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. He is also serving as President and Executive Director in China Life Pension Company Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Medicine from a university that is under the new name, Weifang Medical University, China in 1982.

Lijun Zhao Mr. Zhao Lijun has been serving as Finance Director and Vice President in China Life Insurance Company Limited since November 15, 2016. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University of Finance and Economics in 1987, and his Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 2010.

Haifeng Xu Mr. Xu Haifeng has been serving as Vice President, Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. since July 11, 2015. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Shandong Branch, Hebei Branch, Jinan Branch and Beijing Branch of the Company. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China in 2007.

Hengping Xu Mr. Xu Hengping has been serving as Vice President, Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since July 11, 2015. He was Assistant General Manager-Fujian Branch, Deputy General Manager-Fujian Branch and General Manager-Fujian Branch and Chief Operating Officer in the Company.

Mingguang Li Mr. Li Mingguang has been serving as Vice President, Chief Actuary in China Life Insurance Company Limited since November 2014. He was Assistant General Manager-Product Development Division and General Manager-Actuary Division in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Computer from Shanghai Jiaotong University, China in 1991, a Master's degree in Money and Banking from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1996 and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China in 2010.

Ying Zhou Mr. Zhou Ying has been serving as Vice President in China Life Insurance Company Limited since August 25, 2008. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China.

Yong Zheng Mr. Zheng Yong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Life Insurance Company Limited since June 5, 2013. He also serves as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Guangfa Bank. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University, China in 1983, a Master's degree in Law from China University of Political science and Law in 1986, and his Master's degree in Law from University of Essex, the United Kingdom in 1994.

Jiade Liu Mr. Liu Jiade has been Non-Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited. since July 11, 2015. He is also Director in China Life Insurance Asset Management Company Limited, Guangdong Development Bank and another asset management company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from a university that is under the name, Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Sidong Wang Mr. Wang Sidong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Life Insurance Company Limited since July 2012. He is also serving as Vice President in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, Chairman of the Board in an investment company, as well as Director in other five companies, including China Life Pension Company Limited and China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese from Shandong University, China.

Oi-sie Elsie Leung Ms. Oi-Sie Elsie Leung is Independent Director of the Company.