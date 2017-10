Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

Name Description

Yoji Sato Mr. Yoji Sato has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Sojitz Corporation since June 2017. He served as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He also used to work for the company that was merged with the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Nagasaki University in March 1973.

Masayoshi Fujimoto Mr. Masayoshi Fujimoto has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Sojitz Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shigeki Dantani Mr. Shigeki Dantani has been serving Vice Chairman of the Board of Sojitz Corporation since 2016. His previous titles in the Company include Chief Director of Steel & Iron, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Coal & Non-Steel Metal, Manager of Energy and Metal and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1971.

Takashi Hara Mr. Takashi Hara has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sojitz Corporation since June 26, 2012. He served as Vice President, Senior Managing Director and Managing Director in The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1975.

Seiichi Tanaka Mr. Seiichi Tanaka has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Sojitz Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Yoshio Mogi Mr. Yoshio Mogi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer in Sojitz Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Risk Management in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Yokohama National University in March 1975.

Satoshi Mizui Mr. Satoshi Mizui has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Sojitz Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Metal & Metallurgy in the Company.

Yoko Ishikura Ms. Yoko Ishikura has been serving as Independent Director of Sojitz Corporation since June 2014. She is also serving as Director in Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., and Shiseido Company, Limited. She is also Honorary Professor in Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for Aoyama Gakuin University, Avon Products Co., Ltd., Japan Post, Fujitsu Limited, Keio University and another company.