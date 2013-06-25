Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)
2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,810
¥3,810
Open
¥3,805
¥3,805
Day's High
¥3,830
¥3,830
Day's Low
¥3,780
¥3,780
Volume
612,400
612,400
Avg. Vol
584,575
584,575
52-wk High
¥3,835
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225
¥3,225
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuzaburo Mogi
|82
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Honorary Chairman, Director
|
Noriaki Horikiri
|65
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takao Kamiyama
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Matsuzaki
|58
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Masanao Shimada
|67
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Koichi Yamazaki
|65
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office, Representative Director
|
Osamu Mogi
|49
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of International Business, Director
|
Shozaburo Nakano
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kazuo Shimizu
|63
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kiminae Fujimura
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Takashi Hamada
|62
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Production Officer
|
Yoshiyuki Ishigaki
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Asahi Matsuyama
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development, President of Subsidiary
|
Noboru Mimura
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Board of Directors' Business
|
Yoshiaki Asami
|57
|2014
|Executive Officer
|
Yaichi Fukushima
|61
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yasuhiro Hoshino
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Nobumasa Inoue
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Iwao Kawamura
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshihisa Kitakura
|58
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hiroshi Miyake
|61
|2012
|Executive Officer
|
Yasuharu Nakajima
|56
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Mitsunobu Nakamura
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Business
|
Hisato Nakano
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director in charge of Research & External Affairs in Business Planning Office
|
Nobuaki Negishi
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance
|
Atsushi Ohtsuyama
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director in charge of Corporate Policy Promotion in Business Planning Office
|
Masami Ohura
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Yasumasa Tajima
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Ryohei Tsuji
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Oishisa Mirai Research Center
|
Kazuki Usui
|60
|2012
|Executive Officer, Director of Corporate Communication
|
Toshihiko Fukui
|81
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Takeo Inokuchi
|75
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Mamoru Ozaki
|82
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Toshiyuki Sato
|2017
|Director of Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yuzaburo Mogi
|Mr. Yuzaburo Mogi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Honorary Chairman and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1958. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Business, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Company.
|
Noriaki Horikiri
|Mr. Noriaki Horikiri has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 25, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Kanto Office, Chief Director of 1st International Business, Chief Director of 2nd International Business and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1974.
|
Takao Kamiyama
|Mr. Takao Kamiyama has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Takeshi Matsuzaki
|Mr. Takeshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Director of Human Resources in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masanao Shimada
|Mr. Masanao Shimada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN SALES USA, INC., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, KIKKOMAN TRADING EUROPE GmbH.
|
Koichi Yamazaki
|Mr. Koichi Yamazaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Representative Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.
|
Osamu Mogi
|Mr. Osamu Mogi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of International Business and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in October 1996. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Business and Deputy Chief Director of International Business in the Company.
|
Shozaburo Nakano
|Mr. Shozaburo Nakano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Product & Manager Office and Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of Business Development in the Company.
|
Kazuo Shimizu
|Mr. Kazuo Shimizu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN FOODS, INC., since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in charge of Public Relations Inspection in the Company.
|
Kiminae Fujimura
|Mr. Kiminae Fujimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Takashi Hamada
|Mr. Takashi Hamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Production Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Noda Plant Manager and Director in a Japan-based subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 2nd Manufacturing in Noda Plant in the Company.
|
Yoshiyuki Ishigaki
|Mr. Yoshiyuki Ishigaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, JFC International Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in another subsidiary, KIKKOMAN TRADING ASIA PTE LTD.
|
Asahi Matsuyama
|Mr. Asahi Matsuyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Research & Development in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kikkoman Biochemifa Company, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 3rd Research Development in Main Research & Development Unit in the Company.
|
Noboru Mimura
|Mr. Noboru Mimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Board of Directors' Business in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Secretary in the Company.
|
Yoshiaki Asami
|Mr. Yoshiaki Asami has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation Sales and Manager of National Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1982.
|
Yaichi Fukushima
|Mr. Yaichi Fukushima has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Nagareyama Plant Manager in the Company.
|
Yasuhiro Hoshino
|Mr. Yasuhiro Hoshino has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Processing Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Nobumasa Inoue
|Mr. Nobumasa Inoue has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, President of Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office and Assistant Manager of National Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1986.
|
Iwao Kawamura
|Mr. Iwao Kawamura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a Singapore-based subsidiary, Del Monte Asia. He joined the Company in April 1983.
|
Yoshihisa Kitakura
|Mr. Yoshihisa Kitakura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Del Monte Corporation, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to work for another subsidiary.
|
Hiroshi Miyake
|Mr. Hiroshi Miyake has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 26, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Dry Sales, Manager of Product & Manager Office and Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981.
|
Yasuharu Nakajima
|Mr. Yasuharu Nakajima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982.
|
Mitsunobu Nakamura
|Mr. Mitsunobu Nakamura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Overseas Business in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Director of Overseas Management in the Company.
|
Hisato Nakano
|Mr. Hisato Nakano has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in charge of Research & External Affairs in Business Planning Office in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Nobuaki Negishi
|Mr. Nobuaki Negishi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.
|
Atsushi Ohtsuyama
|Mr. Atsushi Ohtsuyama has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in charge of Corporate Policy Promotion in Business Planning Office in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Masami Ohura
|Mr. Masami Ohura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN FOODS, INC. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for another subsidiary.
|
Yasumasa Tajima
|Mr. Yasumasa Tajima has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Product of Product Manager Office in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Ryohei Tsuji
|Mr. Ryohei Tsuji has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Oishisa Mirai Research Center in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Development, Director of Liquor Seasoning Development and Manager of Oishisa Mirai Research Center in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Kazuki Usui
|Mr. Kazuki Usui has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Communication in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1971. He previously served as President of Chubu Office in the Company.
|
Toshihiko Fukui
|Mr. Toshihiko Fukui has been serving as Independent Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2009. He is also working for The Canon Institute for Global Studies. He used to work for Bank of Japan and FUJITSU RESEARCH INSTITUTE.
|
Takeo Inokuchi
|Mr. Takeo Inokuchi has been serving as Independent Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also working for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited. He used to work for other two Japan-based insurance companies.
|
Mamoru Ozaki
|Mr. Mamoru Ozaki has been serving as Independent Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 27, 2005. He is also working for YAZAKI CORPORATION. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan, NATIONAL TAX AGENCY and National Life Finance Corporation.
|
Toshiyuki Sato
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yuzaburo Mogi
|--
|
Noriaki Horikiri
|--
|
Takao Kamiyama
|--
|
Takeshi Matsuzaki
|--
|
Masanao Shimada
|--
|
Koichi Yamazaki
|--
|
Osamu Mogi
|--
|
Shozaburo Nakano
|--
|
Kazuo Shimizu
|--
|
Kiminae Fujimura
|--
|
Takashi Hamada
|--
|
Yoshiyuki Ishigaki
|--
|
Asahi Matsuyama
|--
|
Noboru Mimura
|--
|
Yoshiaki Asami
|--
|
Yaichi Fukushima
|--
|
Yasuhiro Hoshino
|--
|
Nobumasa Inoue
|--
|
Iwao Kawamura
|--
|
Yoshihisa Kitakura
|--
|
Hiroshi Miyake
|--
|
Yasuharu Nakajima
|--
|
Mitsunobu Nakamura
|--
|
Hisato Nakano
|--
|
Nobuaki Negishi
|--
|
Atsushi Ohtsuyama
|--
|
Masami Ohura
|--
|
Yasumasa Tajima
|--
|
Ryohei Tsuji
|--
|
Kazuki Usui
|--
|
Toshihiko Fukui
|--
|
Takeo Inokuchi
|--
|
Mamoru Ozaki
|--
|
Toshiyuki Sato
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yuzaburo Mogi
|0
|0
|
Noriaki Horikiri
|0
|0
|
Takao Kamiyama
|0
|0
|
Takeshi Matsuzaki
|0
|0
|
Masanao Shimada
|0
|0
|
Koichi Yamazaki
|0
|0
|
Osamu Mogi
|0
|0
|
Shozaburo Nakano
|0
|0
|
Kazuo Shimizu
|0
|0
|
Kiminae Fujimura
|0
|0
|
Takashi Hamada
|0
|0
|
Yoshiyuki Ishigaki
|0
|0
|
Asahi Matsuyama
|0
|0
|
Noboru Mimura
|0
|0
|
Yoshiaki Asami
|0
|0
|
Yaichi Fukushima
|0
|0
|
Yasuhiro Hoshino
|0
|0
|
Nobumasa Inoue
|0
|0
|
Iwao Kawamura
|0
|0
|
Yoshihisa Kitakura
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Miyake
|0
|0
|
Yasuharu Nakajima
|0
|0
|
Mitsunobu Nakamura
|0
|0
|
Hisato Nakano
|0
|0
|
Nobuaki Negishi
|0
|0
|
Atsushi Ohtsuyama
|0
|0
|
Masami Ohura
|0
|0
|
Yasumasa Tajima
|0
|0
|
Ryohei Tsuji
|0
|0
|
Kazuki Usui
|0
|0
|
Toshihiko Fukui
|0
|0
|
Takeo Inokuchi
|0
|0
|
Mamoru Ozaki
|0
|0
|
Toshiyuki Sato
|0
|0