Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

Masatoshi Ito Mr. Masatoshi Ito has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation and Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., and working for Society of Japan Food Industry Executives, Japan Advertisers Association, Japan Overseas Enterprises Association, Japan Sports Association, Food Industry Committee, Council of Food, Agriculture and Rural Area Policies, KEIDANREN and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Food Company, Director of Marketing Planning of Food Company, Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Food Company in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary AJINOMOTO FROZEN FOODS Co., Inc., and Director in another subsidiary GABAN CO., LTD.

Takaaki Nishii Mr. Takaaki Nishii has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Fukushi Mr. Hiroshi Fukushi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Amino Science Business and Representative Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for International Council on Amino Acid Science (ICAAS). He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Amino Acids in Main Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals Business Unit and Director of Amino Acids of Amino Acids Company in the Company.

Etsuhiro Takato Mr. Etsuhiro Takato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food Business amd Representative Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOKAI DENPUN CO., LTD., and working for Japan Marketing Association, Japan Advertising Review Organization, Inc., National Association of class mayonnaise dressing and Japan Soup Association. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masaya Tochio Mr. Masaya Tochio has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in J-OIL MILLS, Inc. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to be Director of Overseas Food of Food Company, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Takeshi Kimura Mr. Takeshi Kimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2013. He is also working for APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security, International Life Sciences Institute, International Life Sciences Institute Research Foundation, Global Glutamic Acid Technical Committee, Monell Chemical Senses Center, Healthcare and Medical Services on Capital sphere National Strategic Special Zone and Japan Alliance of Health Food Associations. He joined the Company in July 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Quality Assurance and Director of Research & Development Planning in the Company.

Makoto Murabayashi Mr. Makoto Murabayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Food Business in the Company.

Takashi Nawa Mr. Takashi Nawa has been serving as Independent Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in DENSO Corporation, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. and NEC Capital Solutions Limited, as well as Representative Director in Genesys Partners, Inc. He is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He sued to work for Mitsubishi Corporation and McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Yasuo Saito Mr. Yasuo Saito has been serving as Independent Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Senior Executive Board Member of Japanese Olympic Committee. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.