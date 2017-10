Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)

Name Description

Yasutake Tango Mr. Yasutake Tango has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Japan Tobacco Inc, since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in The Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank, Ltd. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan and The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

Mitsuomi Koizumi Mr. Mitsuomi Koizumi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Japan Tobacco Inc. since June 2012. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Tobacco Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Main Tobacco Business Unit and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Japan Tobacco and Salt Public Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from The University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Mutsuo Iwai Mr. Mutsuo Iwai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Tobacco Business and Representative Director of Japan Tobacco Inc., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, JT International Group Holding B.V., March 23, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Hideki Miyazaki Mr. Hideki Miyazaki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Director of Japan Tobacco Inc. since June 2012. He joined the Company in July 2005. His previous titles include Manager of Tax Affairs Office, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Director of Procurement in the Company. He used to work for Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yasushi Shingai Mr. Yasushi Shingai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director of Japan Tobacco Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Independent Director in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Director of Financial Planning and Director in the Company. He used to serve as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, JT International S.A., and working Japan Tobacco and Salt Public Corporation.

Main Kohda Ms. Main Kohda has been serving as Independent Director of Japan Tobacco Inc. since June 2012. She is also serving as Independent Director in LIXIL Group Corporation. She used to work for Shiga University and Japan Broadcasting Corporation.