Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)

Kiyoshi Kanazashi Mr. Kiyoshi Kanazashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation and Tokyu Community Corporation.

Yuji Ohkuma Mr. Yuji Ohkuma has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation as well as President, Executive President nad Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION since April 2017. He is also serving as Director in four subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation.

Yoshihiro Nakajima Mr. Yoshihiro Nakajima has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, since April 2015. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Toshihiko Kitagawa Mr. Toshihiko Kitagawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman and Representative Director of a subsidiary and President, Executive President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, since April 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd.

Hironori Nishikawa Mr. Hironori Nishikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Katsuhide Saiga Mr. Katsuhide Saiga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Community Corp., since April 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Shinji Sakaki Mr. Shinji Sakaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He used to serve as Director in another subsidiary, TOKYU HANDS INC.

Hitoshi Uemura Mr. Hitoshi Uemura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman of the executive Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hirofumi Nomoto Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since October 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in an affiliated company, Tokyu Corporation. He used to serve as Director in two subsidiaries, Tokyu Community Corporation and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Masatake Ueki Mr. Masatake Ueki has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including TOKYU LIVABLE, INC., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Community Corp.

Takashi Enomoto Mr. Takashi Enomoto has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Koichi Iki Mr. Koichi Iki has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He used to work for THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD., DIAM Co., Ltd., another company and a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.