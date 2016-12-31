Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

Name Description

Ximing Niu Mr. Niu Ximing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since May 20, 2013. He was Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Head of the Bank in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1983, and a Master's degree in Economics from Harbin University of Science and Technology, China in 1997.

Chun Peng Mr. Peng Chun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Head of Bank in Bank of Communication Co Ltd. since November 20, 2013. He was Executive Director and Deputy Head of Bank in the Bank and joined the Urumqi Branch of the Bank and has ever since served as Deputy Branch Head, Branch Head, Head of Nanjing Branch, Head of Guangzhou Branch, Assistant Head of the Bank and Director. In 1986, he obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Graduate School of People's Bank of China.

Dongsheng Wang Mr. Wang Dongsheng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since September 14, 2016. He also serves as President-Administrative in HSBC Bank, Chairman of the Board in HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited, Non-Executive Director in Hang Seng Bank, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. He obtained a Master's degree in Marketing and Finance from Indiana University, the United States in 1976 and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Indiana University, the United States in 1979. He is a Guest Professor of Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Weidong Hou Mr. Hou Weidong has been serving as Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since January 12, 2017. He served as General Manager-Information Technology Division and Deputy General Manager-Computer Division in the Bank, as well as Deputy General Manager-Technical Support Division and General Manager-Data Center in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from Peking University, China in 2003.

Yali Yu Ms. Yu Yali has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. She was Deputy General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division, General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division, General Manager-Budget and Finance Division and Deputy Head of the Bank-Zhengzhou Branch in the Bank. She obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fudan University, China, in 2006.

Jianglong Du Mr. Du Jianglong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since August 19, 2009. He is also Head of the Board's Office in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, P. R. China in 1997 and a Master's degree in Economics from University of Manchester, the United Kingdom in 2003.

Zhiwu Chen Mr. Chen Zhiwu has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since November 2010. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in PetroChina Company Limited and Lord Abbett China Asset Management Co., Ltd. He obtained a Ph.D. in Finance and Economics from Yale University, the United States. He is a professor of Finance in Yale University, the United States, a Guest Professor of Tsinghua University, China, and a Professor of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, China.