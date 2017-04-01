Edition:
United Kingdom

Teijin Ltd (3401.T)

3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,351JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-8 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
¥2,359
Open
¥2,349
Day's High
¥2,352
Day's Low
¥2,327
Volume
1,247,500
Avg. Vol
1,488,302
52-wk High
¥2,468
52-wk Low
¥1,824

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shigeo Ohyagi

70 2014 Chairman of the Board

Jun Suzuki

59 2014 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kazuhiro Yamamoto

64 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Yasumichi Takesue

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hiroshi Uno

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yoshihisa Sonobe

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yasuhiro Hayakawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer of Teijin Group

Toshiya Koyama

2017 Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Materials Business Group

Akihisa Nabeshima

Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Health & Care Business Group, President of Subsidiary

Shinji Nikko

2017 Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Textiles & Products Business Group, President of Subsidiary

Taizo Makari

Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group

Nobuyuki Takakura

2016 Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group

Norihiro Takehara

59 Executive Officer of Teijin Group, Manager of IT Business Group, President of Subsidiary

Yutaka Iimura

70 2011 Independent Director

Fumio Ohtsubo

71 2016 Independent Director

Nobuo Seki

72 2012 Independent Director

Kenichiro Senoo

63 2012 Independent Director

Toru Yamaura

2017 Director of Accounting
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Shigeo Ohyagi

Mr. Shigeo Ohyagi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in March 1971. His previous titles include Manager of Tokyo Office in Medical Operation Sales Division, Chief Director of Medical Business, Manager of Medical & Pharmaceutical Business Group, Chief Information Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer in the Company.

Jun Suzuki

Mr. Jun Suzuki has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of High-functional Fiber & Composite Material Business Group, Chief Director of Carbon Fiber & Composite Material Business, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Teijin Group in the Company.

Kazuhiro Yamamoto

Mr. Kazuhiro Yamamoto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Yasumichi Takesue

Mr. Yasumichi Takesue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries including Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Hiroshi Uno

Mr. Hiroshi Uno has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Business in the Company.

Yoshihisa Sonobe

Mr. Yoshihisa Sonobe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Accounting & Finance & IR and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.

Yasuhiro Hayakawa

Toshiya Koyama

Akihisa Nabeshima

Shinji Nikko

Taizo Makari

Nobuyuki Takakura

Norihiro Takehara

Yutaka Iimura

Mr. Yutaka Iimura has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 2011. He is also working for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. He used to work for Government of Japan for the Middle East and Europe.

Fumio Ohtsubo

Mr. Fumio Ohtsubo has been serving as Independent Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2016. He is also working for Panasonic Corporation.

Nobuo Seki

Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2012. He is also working for Chiyoda Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1970.

Kenichiro Senoo

Mr. Kenichiro Senoo has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of The Industry Academia Collaboration Initiative Nonprofit Organization. He used to work for a company that now is FUJIFILM Corporation. He also used to be Professor of Keio University. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1976, Master's degree from Management School of Lancaster University in 1987.

Toru Yamaura

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading