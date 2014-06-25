Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)

Name Description

Akihiro Nikkaku Mr. Akihiro Nikkaku has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2010. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Engineering Ring, Vice President, Senior Managing Director and Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Machinery from University of Tokyo in March 1973.

Yuji Fukuda Mr. Yuji Fukuda has been serving as Manager of Finance & Accounting and Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as President of a subsidiary, Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Related Operation and Director of Audit in the Company.

Kenichiro Miki Mr. Kenichiro Miki has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Business and Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Textiles Europe Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Manager of Industrial Materials & Clothing Raw Materials Business in the Company.

Koichi Abe Mr. Koichi Abe has been serving as Vice President, Manager of Technology Center, Manager of TORAY General Induction Center and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 25, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Aichi Plant Manager and Manager of E&E Center in the Company.

Kazushi Hashimoto Mr. Kazushi Hashimoto has been serving as Vice President, Manager of International and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Manager of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Recycle, Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business and Osaka Business Plant Manager in the Company.

Yukichi Deguchi Mr. Yukichi Deguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Manager of Business Planning Office in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Research and Manager of Basic Research Center in the Company. He used to work for Panasonic Plasma Display Co., Ltd.

Ryo Murayama Mr. Ryo Murayama has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Medicine & Medical Services Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Liquid Crystal Material Business, Chief Director of Electronic Information Material Business and Managing Director in the Company.

Mitsuo Ohya Mr. Mitsuo Ohya has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Fiber Business and Manager of Osaka Plant Center in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Manager of Industrial Materials & Clothing Materials Business and Manager of Fiber Recycle Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Toray International, Inc.

Akira Umeda Mr. Akira Umeda has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Production in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of 4th Production, Deputy Chief Director of Medicine and Medical Care Business, Manager of CMC, Director of Medicine & Medical Care Business Project Management in the Company.

Toru Fukasawa Mr. Toru Fukasawa has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Related Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., as well as President of another subsidiary, Toray Industries (America), Inc.

Osamu Inoue Mr. Osamu Inoue has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Film Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Films Europe S.A.S., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of 1st Industrial Materials Business, Director of Film Trade and Manager of Film Business in the Company. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Toray Plastics Europe S.A., Toray Films Europe S.A.S. and Toray Battery Separator Film Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Kobayashi Mr. Hirofumi Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Electron Information Materials Business and Manager of FPD Materials Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Technology Office in Liquid Materials Business Unit and Manager of Liquid Materials Business in the Company.

Kazuo Morimoto Mr. Kazuo Morimoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Resin & Chemical Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in June 1975. His previous titles include Manager of Industrial Materials & Functional Raw Materials Business, Manager of Purchasing & Logistics and Director of Industrial Materials Business in the Company. He used to work for four subsidiaries, including Toray Composite (America), Inc., Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., Toray Industries (America), Inc. and DU PONT-TORAY CO., LTD.

Hiroshi Ohtani Mr. Hiroshi Ohtani has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Water Processing & Environment Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Toray Asia Pte. Ltd., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary, Toray Precision Co., Ltd.

Kazuhiko Shuto Mr. Kazuhiko Shuto has been serving as Managing Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a China-based subsidiary, and Chairman of the Board of another China-based subsidiary, since June 2016. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business and Manager of Textile Business in the Company.

Yasuo Suga Mr. Yasuo Suga has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Composite Material Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the other two subsidiaries, including Toray Composite Materials, Inc. and Zoltek Corporation, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Tetsuya Tsunekawa Mr. Tetsuya Tsunekawa has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Research and Manager of Basic Research Center in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Film Research Institute, Director of High-functional Film Technology and Tsuchiura Plant Manager in the Company.

Toshiyuki Kondo Mr. Toshiyuki Kondo has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He is also in charge of Main Production (Composite Materials Technology & Production and ACM Technology Unit) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Composite Material Business Planning Promotion and Director of 2nd Toray Manufacturing in Ehime Plant in the Company.

Satoru Nishino Mr. Satoru Nishino has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He is also in charge of Main Production (Film Technology & Production) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Mishima Plant Manager and Director of 2nd Production Technology in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Tanaka Mr. Yoshiyuki Tanaka has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He is also in charge of Main Production (Fiber Technology & Production) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Okazaki Plant Manager and Director of 1st Production Technology in the Company.

Takashi Fujimoto Mr. Takashi Fujimoto has been serving as Manager of Engineering and Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of 1st Engineering Works in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Toray Precision Co., Ltd.

Hideki Hirabayashi Mr. Hideki Hirabayashi has been serving as Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Tokyo Business Plant and Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in June 1981. His previous titles include Director of 1st Industrial Materials Business and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Shigeki Taniguchi Mr. Shigeki Taniguchi has been serving as Manager of Human Resources & Labor and Director of Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Kunio Ito Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. and Sharp Corporation.