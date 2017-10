Asahi Kasei Corp (3407.T)

Name Description

Ichiro Ito Mr. Ichiro Ito has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1966. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Director of Business Planning Administration, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1966.

Hideki Kobori Mr. Hideki Kobori has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President, Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Masafumi Nakao Mr. Masafumi Nakao has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Chief Director of New Business, Chief Director of Research & Development, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Shuichi Sakamoto Mr. Shuichi Sakamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Soichiro Hashizume Mr. Soichiro Hashizume has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & Labor in the Company. He used to served as President in a subsidiary, PTT Asahi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nobuyuki Kakizawa Mr. Nobuyuki Kakizawa has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as in Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Asahi Kasei Homes.

Norio Ichino Mr. Norio Ichino has been serving as Independent Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 2011. He is also working for Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Masumi Shiraishi Ms. Masumi Shiraishi has been serving as Independent Director in Asahi Kasei Corporation since June 27, 2013. She is also a Professor of Kansai University. She used to serve for Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd., NLI Research Institute. and Toyo University.