Sumco Corp (3436.T)
3436.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,239JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mayuki Hashimoto
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Michiharu Takii
|67
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Harumitsu Endo
|64
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
|
Hisashi Furuya
|62
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of Technology, Director
|
Kazuo Hiramoto
|60
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business, Director
|
Keiichi Tanaka
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology
|
Fumio Inoue
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in President's Office, Manager of President's Office, Director
|
Kazuhiro Ikezawa
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production
|
Makoto Ito
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of JSQ Business
|
Seiji Miyachi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production
|
Takayuki Morikawa
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Jiro Ryuta
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toshihiro Awa
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales
|
Takashi Atami
|Executive Officer
|
Takashi Fukushima
|Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary
|
Naruya Hirota
|Executive Officer, Director of Epi Technology
|
Daizo Horie
|Executive Officer, Director of Materials
|
Naoki Ikeda
|Executive Officer, Director of Evaluation & Basic Technology
|
Hiroshi Shibaya
|Executive Officer, Manager of Imari 2nd Plant, Assistant Manager of Kyushu Business
|
Hiroshi Shinyashiki
|Executive Officer, Chitose Plant Manager
|
Akihiro Yukawa
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Hisashi Katahama
|60
|2016
|Director
|
Hiroshi Yoshikawa
|62
|2016
|Director
|
Masahiro Mitomi
|53
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Kohei Nakanishi
|62
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Shinichiro Ohta
|71
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hitoshi Tanaka
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Shinichi Kubosoe
|Director of Accounting in President's Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mayuki Hashimoto
|Mr. Mayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. He obtained a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.
|
Michiharu Takii
|Mr. Michiharu Takii has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from The University of Tokyo in March 1974.
|
Harumitsu Endo
|Mr. Harumitsu Endo has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company.
|
Hisashi Furuya
|Mr. Hisashi Furuya has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yonesawa Business Center in Main Production & Technology Unit, Director of Solar Business and Deputy Chief Director of Production & Technology in the Company.
|
Kazuo Hiramoto
|Mr. Kazuo Hiramoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 2005. His previous titles include Manager of Kansai Business Center and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Fumio Inoue
|Mr. Fumio Inoue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in President's Office, Manager of President's Office and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office, Manager of President's Office and Director of Finance in President's Office in the Company.
|
Hisashi Katahama
|Mr. Hisashi Katahama has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.
|
Hiroshi Yoshikawa
|Mr. Hiroshi Yoshikawa has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.
|
Masahiro Mitomi
|Mr. Masahiro Mitomi has been serving as Independent Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in OTSUKA KAGU, LTD., Representative Director in Value Create Inc., and working for Keio University,
|
Kohei Nakanishi
|Mr. Kohei Nakanishi has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He used to work for Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Japan Finance Corporation.
|
Shinichiro Ohta
|Mr. Shinichiro Ohta has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.
|
Hitoshi Tanaka
|Mr. Hitoshi Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOKYO ENERGY & SYSTEMS INC., and working for a law firm.
|
