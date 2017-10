Oji Holdings Corp (3861.T)

Name Description

Kiyotaka Shindo Mr. Kiyotaka Shindo has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Group Co-Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Oji Holdings Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Technology in the Company. He also used to be President in a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Hokkaido University in March 1975.

Susumu Yajima Mr. Susumu Yajima has been serving as President, Executive President, Group Co-Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Oji Holdings Corporation since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1975.

Kazuo Fuchigami Mr. Kazuo Fuchigami has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Functional Materials Progressing Center Inc., since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include President of Kansai Sales Office, Chief Director of News Paper Business and Executive Officer in the Company.

Ryoji Watari Mr. Ryoji Watari has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, President of Life Industry Material Company, President of Household and Consumer Products Company and Representative Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Industrial Materials Management Co., Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, Oji Nepia Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of News Paper Business in the Company.

Hidehiko Aoyama Mr. Hidehiko Aoyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Printing and Communications Media Company and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He used to work for KANZAKI PAPER MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Gemmei Shimamura Mr. Gemmei Shimamura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Governance and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Management Office Inc., since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Chief Director of Resources Strategy, Deputy Chief Director of Resources Strategy, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Resources Strategy in the Company.

Hiroyuki Isono Mr. Hiroyuki Isono has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Corporate Governance and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation since April 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Oji Management Office Inc. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Masatoshi Kaku Mr. Masatoshi Kaku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Functional Materials Company and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as President in Shinomura Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. He used to work for Nippon Pulp Industry Co., Ltd.

Kazuhiko Kamada Mr. Kazuhiko Kamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Forest Resources and Environment Business Company and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for PT. Musi Hutan Persada and Marubeni Corporation.

Ryuichi Kisaka Mr. Ryuichi Kisaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Functional Materials Company and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Imaging Media Co., Ltd., since June 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Imaging Media Sales in the Company.

Yoshiki Koseki Mr. Yoshiki Koseki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Oji Holdings Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Oji Engineering Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Chief Senior Director of Technology, Executive Officer and Tomakomai Plant Manager in the Company.

Michihiro Nara Mr. Michihiro Nara has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Oji Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He is a lawyer.