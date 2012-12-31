Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)

Name Description

Siqing Chen Mr. Chen Siqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Bank of China Limited since August 18, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in BOC International Holdings Limited, and Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to serve as Head of the Bank in Guangdong Branch and General Manager-Risk Management in Headquarter of the Bank. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Murdoch University, Australia, in 1999. He also graduated from Hubei Finance and Economics College in 1982.

Yingxin Gao Mr. Gao Yingxin has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since December 13, 2016. He is also Non-Executive Director in BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Cultural Industries Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., BOC International Holdings Limited and other two companies. He obtained a Master's degree in Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology in 1986.

Deqi Ren Mr. Ren Deqi has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since December 13, 2016. He is also Non-Executive Director in BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED. He obtained his Master of Engineering from Tsinghua University in 1998.

Qiang Liu Mr. Liu Qiang has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in Bank of China Limited since November 16, 2016. He obtained his Master's degree in Agriculture from China Agricultural University in 1997.

Qingsong Zhang Mr. Zhang Qingsong has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in Bank of China Limited since November 16, 2016. He obtained his Master's degree in Economics in 1990.

Wei Geng Mr. Geng Wei has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Bank of China Limited since June 2015. He obtained his Ph.D. in Law from Peking University in 1995.

Jucai Li Mr. Li Jucai has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since September 11, 2015. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in 1986.

Xiangdong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiangdong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since July 8, 2011. He used to be Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation, as well as Deputy Head of Haikou Center Branch in the People's Bank of China. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Renmin University in 1986 and obtained a Master's degree in International Economics Law in 1990.

Zhuoen Liang Mr. Liang Zhuoen has been Independent Non-Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since March 16, 2016. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in Minmetals Resources Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1976, and a Master's degree in Philosophy from University of Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Zhengfei Lu Mr. Lu Zhengfei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Bank of China Limited since March 16, 2016. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in Sinotrans Limited, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited and China National Materials Company Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Economics (Accounting) from Renmin University of China in 1988, and a Ph.D. in Economics (Business Administration) from Nanjing University, China.