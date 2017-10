Showa Denko KK (4004.T)

Name Description

Hideo Ichikawa Mr. Hideo Ichikawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Showa Denko K.K. since January 4, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. He used to serve as Manager of Strategy Planning Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of HD Business Unit and Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Politics from Keio University in March 1975.

Kohei Morikawa Mr. Kohei Morikawa has been serving as President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Showa Denko K.K. since January 4, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Chemicals Development in Chemicals Business Division, Director of Information Electron Chemicals Business in Chemicals Business Division and Director of Information Electron Chemicals Business in the Company.

Toshiharu Kato Mr. Toshiharu Kato has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting, Director of Showa Denko K.K., since March 2017. He joined the Company in March 2001.

Jun Tanaka Mr. Jun Tanaka has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Showa Denko K.K., since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Keiichi Kamiguchi Mr. Keiichi Kamiguchi has been serving as Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Showa Denko K.K., since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Hidehito Takahashi Mr. Hidehito Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Showa Denko K.K., since March 2017. He joined the Company in October 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Taichi Nagai Mr. Taichi Nagai has been serving as Executive Officer of Showa Denko K.K. since March 2017. He joined the company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Chemical Business and Manager of Kawasaki Business in the company.

Tomofumi Akiyama Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director in Showa Denko K.K., since March 2008. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company where he served as President, Director of Finance, Managing Director and Representative Director.

Akiyoshi Morita Mr. Akiyoshi Morita has been serving as Independent Director in Showa Denko K.K. since March 2012. He is also working for Steel Corp. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director of Aichi Steel Corp., and Senior Managing Director of Toyota Motor Corp.