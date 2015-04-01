Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Ishitobi
|73
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masakazu Tokura
|67
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshihisa Deguchi
|65
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Rei Nishimoto
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Kunio Nozaki
|60
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiko Okamoto
|63
|2013
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Ueda
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Ikuzo Ogawa
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Noriaki Takeshita
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Keiichi Iwata
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuhiko Kitaura
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masaki Matsui
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Niinuma
|59
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazuyuki Nuki
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshiro Ohtsubo
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Shigemori
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Satoshi Takazawa
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazushi Tan
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Ehime Plant Manager
|
Hajime Tsukimori
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Marc Vermeire
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Shigeyuki Yoneda
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Rabigh Planning Promotion
|
Yasuaki Sasaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Kingo Akahori
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Atsuko Hirooka
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Inwoo Hwang
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Naoyuki Inoue
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Andrew Lee
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Nobuaki Mito
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Planning
|
Yoshihiro Miyoshi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chiba Plant Manager
|
Shinichiro Nagata
|2017
|Executive Officer, Oita Plant Manager
|
Yoshiaki Oda
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Technology & Research Planning
|
Kenji Ohno
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Legal Affairs
|
Motoyuki Sakai
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Soji Sakamoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Methacrylates Business
|
Keiichi Sakata
|57
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Keigo Sasaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting
|
Seiji Takeuchi
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Koichi Ikeda
|77
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kunio Ito
|65
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Tomono
|72
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Shinji Horiuchi
|2017
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Osamu Ishitobi
|Mr. Osamu Ishitobi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director of Petrochemical Operation Office and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company.
|
Masakazu Tokura
|Mr. Masakazu Tokura has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Integration Preparation Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1974.
|
Toshihisa Deguchi
|Mr. Toshihisa Deguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Rei Nishimoto
|Mr. Rei Nishimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board of three subsidiaries, including Dalian Sumika Chemphy Chemical Co., Ltd., Vector Health International Ltd. and Dalian Sumika Jingang Chemicals Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kunio Nozaki
|Mr. Kunio Nozaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Yoshihiko Okamoto
|Mr. Yoshihiko Okamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 20, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Aggro Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Ueda
|Mr. Hiroshi Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Production Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Noriaki Takeshita
|Mr. Noriaki Takeshita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Koichi Ikeda
|Mr. Koichi Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and working for Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. He used to work for another company.
|
Kunio Ito
|Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc. and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Hitotsubashi University.
|
Hiroshi Tomono
|Mr. Hiroshi Tomono has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director KONICA MINOLTA, INC. and Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited, and working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.
|
Shinji Horiuchi
