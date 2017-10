Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)

Name Description

Shinsuke Yoshitaka Mr. Shinsuke Yoshitaka was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Denka Company Limited effective April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in KOATSU GAS KOGYO CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Manager of Investor Relation & Public Relations Office, Manager of Business Planning Office, Managing Executive Officer, Director of DHA-II Project and Director of Medical Science in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1974.

Manabu Yamamoto Mr. Manabu Yamamoto was named Executive President, President and Representative Director in Denka Company Limited effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Functional Ceramics Business, Director of Electrical Materials and Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1981.

Mitsukuni Ayabe Mr. Mitsukuni Ayabe was named Executive Vice President and Director in Denka Company Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Research & Development and Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Keio University in March 1977.

Kenji Nakano Mr. Kenji Nakano was named Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Denka Company Limited effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Secretary Office and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Tatsutsugu Fujihara Mr. Tatsutsugu Fujihara has been serving as Independent Director in Denka Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in KSO Corporation. He used to work for The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Orient Corporation and another company.

Yasuo Sato Mr. Yasuo Sato has been serving as Independent Director in Denka Company Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Representative Director in I.B. ASSOCIATES CO., LTD. He used to work for Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AIR LIQUIDE Japan Ltd. and another company.