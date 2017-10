Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)

Name Description

Chihiro Kanagawa Mr. Chihiro Kanagawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, SHINTECH, Inc., since January 2011. He joined the Company in February 1962. His previous titles include Chief Director of Overseas Business, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company.

Yasuhiko Saito Mr. Yasuhiko Saito has been serving as President and Representative Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of two subsidiaries, including Shintech Inc., since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Shin-Etsu PVC B.V. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Fumio Akiya Mr. Fumio Akiya has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Shin-Etsu Handotai Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1964. His previous titles include Director of Technology, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Toshinobu Ishihara Mr. Toshinobu Ishihara has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Director of New Functional Material Research Institute and Managing Director in the Company.

Masahiko Todoroki Mr. Masahiko Todoroki has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Director of Operation in Semiconductor Business Unit in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Shin-Etsu Handotai Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1976. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company.

Susumu Ueno Mr. Susumu Ueno has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Silicone Business in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include Managing Director and Manager of Gumma Center in the Company.

Toshiya Akimoto Mr. Toshiya Akimoto has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of President's Office in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Manager of Secretary Office in the Company.

Fumio Arai Mr. Fumio Arai has been serving as Managing Director and Director of Organic Synthesis in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of two subsidiaries, including Shin-Etsu PVC B.V. and SE Tylose GmbH & Co., KG., since June 27, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Yukihiro Matsui Mr. Yukihiro Matsui has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Electronic Materials Business and Director of Magnet in Main Electronic Materials Business Unit in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Masaki Miyajima Mr. Masaki Miyajima has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Vinyl Chloride Business in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in July 1971. He previously served as Director of Precise Materials in the Company.

Kenji Ikegami Mr. Kenji Ikegami has been serving as Executive Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also in charge of General Affairs & Human Resources & Materials Related of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1968. He previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Hidenori Onezawa Mr. Hidenori Onezawa has been serving as Executive Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2005. He is also in charge of Operation Auditing Related of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1977. He used to work for a subsidiary, Shin-Etsu Handotai Co., Ltd.

Toshiyuki Kasahara Mr. Toshiyuki Kasahara has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2005. He joined the Company in March 1970.

Kazumasa Maruyama Mr. Kazumasa Maruyama has been serving as Director of New Functional Materials and Director of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975.

Toshio Shiobara Mr. Toshio Shiobara has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Electronics Materials Business, Director of Organic Materials in Main Electronics Materials Business Unit and Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972.

Yoshimitsu Takahashi Mr. Yoshimitsu Takahashi has been serving as Director of Corporate Development, Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a Taiwan-based subsidiary, Shin-Etsu Silicone Taiwan Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1974.

Kai Yasuoka Mr. Kai Yasuoka has been serving as Chief Director of International Business and Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Manager of Business Promotion Group in President's Office in the Company. He previously used to work for a subsidiary, Shintech Inc.

Shunzo Mori Mr. Shunzo Mori has been serving as Director in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in September 1963. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Shin-Etsu Engineering Co., Ltd.

Frank Popoff Mr. Frank P. Popoff has been serving as Independent Director of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2001. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Shintech Inc. He used to work for The Dow Chemical Company.

Toshihiko Fukui Mr. Toshihiko Fukui has been serving as Independent Director of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He used to work for Bank of Japan.

Hiroshi Komiyama Mr. Hiroshi Komiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2010. He used to work for The University of Tokyo.