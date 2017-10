Mitsui Chemicals Inc (4183.T)

Name Description

Tsutomu Tannowa Mr. Tsutomu Tannowa has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since April 1, 2014. His previous titles include Company include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Labor Policy and Chief Director of Basic Chemical Product Business in the Company.

Masaharu Kubo Mr. Masaharu Kubo has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Yasuji Ohmura Mr. Yasuji Ohmura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Director of Basic Materials Business in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Office, Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Director of PTA & PET Business, Managing Director and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Shigeru Isayama Mr. Shigeru Isayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Functional Materials Business, Director of Planning Development in Main Functional Materials Business Unit and Director of Electron and Information Materials Business in the Company.

Hideki Matsuo Mr. Hideki Matsuo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Technology and Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Production & Technology in the Company.

Takayoshi Shimogori Mr. Takayoshi Shimogori has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food & Packaging Business, Chief Director of Mobility Business and Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Planning Administration in Main Functional Polymeric Materials Business Unit and Chief Director of Functional Polymeric Materials Business in the Company.

Hajime Bada Mr. Hajime Bada has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since June 2016. He is also working for JFE Holdings, Inc. and Asagami Corporation. He used to work for JFE Steel Corporation and The Japan Iron and Steel Federation.

Yukiko Kuroda Ms. Yukiko Kuroda has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in CAC Holdings Corporation and Marubeni Corporation, as well as Founder and Director in People Focus Consulting. She used to work for Sony Corporation and Astellas Pharma Inc.