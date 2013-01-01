Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)

Name Description

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Mr. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation since June 2015. He previously served as President and Representative Director in the Company.

Hitoshi Ohchi Mr. Hitoshi Ohchi has been serving as Executive President and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He also used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Kenkichi Kosakai Mr. Kenkichi Kosakai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Noriyoshi Ohira Mr. Noriyoshi Ohira has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Shushichi Yoshimura Mr. Shushichi Yoshimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Glen Fredrikson Mr. Glen H. Fredrikson has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also a professor of University of California, Santa Barbara, the United States. He used to work for a subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc.

Yoshihiro Umeha Mr. Yoshihiro Umeha has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is working for Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. and Life Science Institute, Inc.

Hisao Urata Mr. Hisao Urata has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Takayuki Hashimoto Mr. Takayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for IBM Japan, Ltd.

Taigi Ito Mr. Taigi Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for Tsuji Audit Corporation, MISUZU Audit Corporation and Waseda University.

Takeo Kikkawa Mr. Takeo Kikkawa has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also a professor of Tokyo University of Science. He used to serve as professor in Hitotsubashi University.

Hideko Kunii Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. She is also a professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for RICOH Company, Ltd. and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.