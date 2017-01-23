Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

Name Description

Toshihiro Yamamoto Mr. Toshihiro Yamamoto has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CDC Center and Director of MC Planning Bureau in the Company.

Shoichi Nakamoto Mr. Shoichi Nakamoto has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tim Andree Mr. Tim Andree has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Dentsu Holdings USA, Inc., since June 2013. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Dentsu America, LLC, CCO and Vice President of Corporate Communications of BASF Corporation, Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing of National Basketball Association, as well as Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Marketing & Communications in Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Yoshio Takada Mr. Yoshio Takada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of China Office and Manager of Beijing Business Office in Main International Unit in the Company.

Wataru Mochizuki Mr. Wataru Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 10th Sales in the Company.

Yoshiharu Sengoku Mr. Yoshiharu Sengoku has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Creative Development Center and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Arinobu Soga Mr. Arinobu Soga has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company.

Kenichi Kato Mr. Kenichi Kato has been serving as Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Sales in the Company.

Toshiaki Hasegawa Mr. Toshiaki Hasegawa has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for T.HASEGAWA & CO., LAW OFFICES. He used to work for another Japan-based law firm.

Kentaro Koga Mr. Kentaro Koga has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also an Associate Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.

Nobuko Matsubara Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. and Ebara Corporation, and working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.