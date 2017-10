Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)

Name Description

Hiroshi Nomura Mr. Hiroshi Nomura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in January 2008. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for its parent company that is now called Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited.

Hitoshi Odagiri Mr. Hitoshi Odagiri has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Inabata & Co., Ltd. and SUMITOMO PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

Nobuyuki Hara Mr. Nobuyuki Hara has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Reliability Assurance and Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in October 1984.

Toru Kimura Mr. Toru Kimura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He previously served as Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for SUMITOMO PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. and its parent company that is under a new name Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited.

Masayo Tada Mr. Masayo Tada has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2008. His previous titles include Chief Director of Overseas Business, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from The University of Tokyo in March 1968.

Yutaka Atomi Mr. Yutaka Atomi has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for Kyorin University.

Hidehiko Sato Mr. Hidehiko Sato has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. since June 21, 2013. He used to work for National Police Agency, Japan.