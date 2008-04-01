Edition:
Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)

4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Motozo Shiono

70 2008 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Isao Teshirogi

57 2008 President, Representative Director

Koji Hanasaki

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance

Takuko Sawada

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director

Takuo Fukuda

2016 Senior Executive Officer

Yoshiaki Kamoya

2016 Senior Executive Officer

John Keller

2016 Senior Executive Officer

Ryuichi Kume

2016 Senior Executive Officer

Takayuki Yoshioka

2016 Senior Executive Officer

Kazuhiro Hatanaka

Executive Officer

Miyuki Hiura

Executive Officer

Toshinobu Iwasaki

Executive Officer

Noriyuki Kishida

Executive Officer

Ryuichi Kiyama

Executive Officer

Takeshi Shiota

Executive Officer

Masaaki Takeyasu

Executive Officer

Keiichi Ando

65 2016 Independent Director

Teppei Mogi

58 2009 Independent Director

Akio Nomura

81 2009 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Motozo Shiono

Mr. Motozo Shiono has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in January 1972. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning, Director of Accounting, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Director of Fauna and Flora Drug, Chief Director of Corporate Planning and President in the Company.

Isao Teshirogi

Mr. Isao Teshirogi has been serving as President and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Manager of Secretary's Office, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medical Research Development and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Koji Hanasaki

Takuko Sawada

Ms. Takuko Sawada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Director in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 2016. She joined the Company in April 1977. Her previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Medicine Development in the Company.

Takuo Fukuda

Yoshiaki Kamoya

John Keller

Ryuichi Kume

Takayuki Yoshioka

Kazuhiro Hatanaka

Miyuki Hiura

Toshinobu Iwasaki

Noriyuki Kishida

Ryuichi Kiyama

Takeshi Shiota

Masaaki Takeyasu

Keiichi Ando

Mr. Keiichi Ando has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in New Kansai International Airport Company, Ltd.

Teppei Mogi

Mr. Teppei Mogi has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He is also working for Oh- Ebashi LPC & Partners, Niitaka Co., Ltd., Kwansei Gakuin University and anther Japan-based law firm.

Akio Nomura

Mr. Akio Nomura has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He is also serving as Independent Director in RIHGA ROYAL HOTELS. He used to work for WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

