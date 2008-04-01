Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,287JPY
7:00am BST
6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥88 (+1.42%)
¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818
¥4,818
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Motozo Shiono
|70
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Isao Teshirogi
|57
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Koji Hanasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Takuko Sawada
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director
|
Takuo Fukuda
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Yoshiaki Kamoya
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
|
John Keller
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Ryuichi Kume
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Takayuki Yoshioka
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Kazuhiro Hatanaka
|Executive Officer
|
Miyuki Hiura
|Executive Officer
|
Toshinobu Iwasaki
|Executive Officer
|
Noriyuki Kishida
|Executive Officer
|
Ryuichi Kiyama
|Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Shiota
|Executive Officer
|
Masaaki Takeyasu
|Executive Officer
|
Keiichi Ando
|65
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Teppei Mogi
|58
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Akio Nomura
|81
|2009
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Motozo Shiono
|Mr. Motozo Shiono has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in January 1972. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning, Director of Accounting, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Director of Fauna and Flora Drug, Chief Director of Corporate Planning and President in the Company.
|
Isao Teshirogi
|Mr. Isao Teshirogi has been serving as President and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Manager of Secretary's Office, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medical Research Development and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Koji Hanasaki
|
Takuko Sawada
|Ms. Takuko Sawada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Director in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 2016. She joined the Company in April 1977. Her previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Medicine Development in the Company.
|
Takuo Fukuda
|
Yoshiaki Kamoya
|
John Keller
|
Ryuichi Kume
|
Takayuki Yoshioka
|
Kazuhiro Hatanaka
|
Miyuki Hiura
|
Toshinobu Iwasaki
|
Noriyuki Kishida
|
Ryuichi Kiyama
|
Takeshi Shiota
|
Masaaki Takeyasu
|
Keiichi Ando
|Mr. Keiichi Ando has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in New Kansai International Airport Company, Ltd.
|
Teppei Mogi
|Mr. Teppei Mogi has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He is also working for Oh- Ebashi LPC & Partners, Niitaka Co., Ltd., Kwansei Gakuin University and anther Japan-based law firm.
|
Akio Nomura
|Mr. Akio Nomura has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He is also serving as Independent Director in RIHGA ROYAL HOTELS. He used to work for WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Motozo Shiono
|--
|
Isao Teshirogi
|--
|
Koji Hanasaki
|--
|
Takuko Sawada
|--
|
Takuo Fukuda
|--
|
Yoshiaki Kamoya
|--
|
John Keller
|--
|
Ryuichi Kume
|--
|
Takayuki Yoshioka
|--
|
Kazuhiro Hatanaka
|--
|
Miyuki Hiura
|--
|
Toshinobu Iwasaki
|--
|
Noriyuki Kishida
|--
|
Ryuichi Kiyama
|--
|
Takeshi Shiota
|--
|
Masaaki Takeyasu
|--
|
Keiichi Ando
|--
|
Teppei Mogi
|--
|
Akio Nomura
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Motozo Shiono
|0
|0
|
Isao Teshirogi
|0
|0
|
Koji Hanasaki
|0
|0
|
Takuko Sawada
|0
|0
|
Takuo Fukuda
|0
|0
|
Yoshiaki Kamoya
|0
|0
|
John Keller
|0
|0
|
Ryuichi Kume
|0
|0
|
Takayuki Yoshioka
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiro Hatanaka
|0
|0
|
Miyuki Hiura
|0
|0
|
Toshinobu Iwasaki
|0
|0
|
Noriyuki Kishida
|0
|0
|
Ryuichi Kiyama
|0
|0
|
Takeshi Shiota
|0
|0
|
Masaaki Takeyasu
|0
|0
|
Keiichi Ando
|0
|0
|
Teppei Mogi
|0
|0
|
Akio Nomura
|0
|0