Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)

Name Description

Osamu Nagayama Mr. Osamu Nagayama has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 28, 2012. He joined the Company in November 1978. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Development Planning, Managing Director, Vice President and Director in the Company. He used to work for Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Tatsuro Kosaka Mr. Tatsuro Kosaka has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to serve as Director of Medical Business Strategy, Director of Business Planning, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales, Manager of Strategy Marketing Unit, Manager of Life Circle Management and Marketing Unit, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President in a subsidiary.

Motoo Ueno Mr. Motoo Ueno has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Chief Director of Learning, Chief Director of Clinical Development, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Research, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He previously worked for SHOWA DENKO K.K. He also used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Yoshio Itaya Mr. Yoshio Itaya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Finance and Director of CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since 2016. He joined the Company in June 2003 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Accounting, Director of Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Finance Supervision Division. He used to work for Sumitomo Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Christoph Franz Dr. Christoph Franz has been serving as Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Executive Board in Roche Holdings Limited.

Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet Dr. Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet has been serving as Director of CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 2012. She is also working for Roche Holding AG. She used to work for several other companies.

Daniel O'Day Mr. Daniel O'Day has been serving as Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 2013. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer in Roche Holdings AG, and Director of Genentech, Inc. He used to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in Roche Molecular Diagnostics, as well as President in Roche Pharma Denmark.

Yoichiro Ichimaru Mr. Yoichiro Ichimaru has been serving as Independent Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. as well as working for Toyota Motor Corporation.

Yasuo Ikeda Mr. Yasuo Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. since March 2010. He is also a professor in Waseda University and Keio University, as well as serving for Nezu Educational Foundation, Donated Blood Distribution Foundation, The Tokyo Biochemical Research Foundation, SENSHIN Medical Research Foundation, Japanese Board of Medical Specialties, Foundation for Promotion of Medical Training, The Naito Foundation, as well as The Japanese Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis.