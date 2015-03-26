Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)

Name Description

Steve Chang Mr. Steve Chang has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Trend Micro Incorporated since January 2005. He previously served as President in the Company. He used to work for Trend Micro Inc. (America), as well as Hewlett-Packard Development Company (Taiwan).

Eva Chen Ms. Eva Chen has been serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Trend Micro Incorporated since January 2005. She previously served as Group Chief Technology Officer in the Company. She used to work for a Taiwan-based subsidiary, Trend Micro Incorporated (Taiwan).

Mahendra Negi Mr. Mahendra Negi has been serving as Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer and Representative Director in Trend Micro Incorporated since March 2014. He previously served as Chief Director of Administration in the Company. He used to work for two other companies. He obtained his Ph.D. from London Business School in June 1993.

Wael Mohamed Mr. Wael Mohamed has been serving as Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and Director of Trend Micro Incorporated since March 26, 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Akihiko Ohmikawa Mr. Akihiko Ohmikawa has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of IoT Business Promotion and Director in Trend Micro Incorporated since January 2016. His previous titles include Senior Director of Japan Region Sales and Marketing, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Global Service Business, General Manager of Global Consumer Business and Chief Senior Director of Global Marketing in the Company. He used to work for a company that is under the new name of Hewlett-Packard Japan, Ltd. and Microsoft Japan.

Tetsuo Koga Mr. Tetsuo Koga has been serving as Independent Director of Trend Micro Incorporated since March 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in ASAHI Net, Inc. and HITO-Commuinications Inc.