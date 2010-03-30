Rakuten Inc (4755.T)
4755.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,214JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Mikitani
|52
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Hosaka
|63
|2016
|Vice Chairman of Executive Board, President of Card & Payment Company, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yoshihisa Yamada
|53
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Kentaro Hyakuno
|50
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Yasufumi Hirai
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Makoto Arima
|Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Kenji Hirose
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Group Managing Executive Officer
|
Koji Ando
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, President of New Service Development Company, Group Managing Executive Officer
|
Masatada Kobayashi
|46
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Asia RHO
|
Naho Kono
|Managing Executive Officer, President of EC Company
|
Yuji Kusunoki
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Securities Company
|
Terje Marthinussen
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer & Director of EC Company
|
Hiroyuki Nagai
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Bank Company
|
Akio Sugihara
|47
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Group Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Takasawa
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Investment Company
|
Kazunori Takeda
|56
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Life & Leisure Company
|
Charles Baxter
|52
|2011
|Director
|
Joshua James
|44
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Ken Kutaragi
|67
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Takashi Mitachi
|60
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Youngme Moon
|53
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Jun Murai
|62
|2012
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hiroshi Mikitani
|Mr. Hiroshi Mikitani has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Rakuten, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, and Founder, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of another subsidiary, RAKUTEN BASEBALL, INC., since August 2012. He is also serving as Director in Lyft, Inc., as well as Chairman and Director in Aspyrian Therapeutics, Inc., and working for Crimson Group, Japan Association of New Economy and Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. He previously worked for a bank which later became Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in May 1993.
|
Masayuki Hosaka
|Mr. Masayuki Hosaka has been serving as Vice Chairman of Executive Board, President of Card & Payment Company and Representative Director in Rakuten Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Rakuten Card Co., Ltd., since March 2016. His previous titles include Executive Vice President and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for ORIX Credit Corporation.
|
Yoshihisa Yamada
|Mr. Yoshihisa Yamada has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten, Inc. since 2015. He joined the Company in February 2000. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree from Harvard University in May 1992.
|
Kentaro Hyakuno
|Mr. Kentaro Hyakuno has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten Inc. since 2016. He used to work for Toyota Corp.
|
Yasufumi Hirai
|Mr. Yasufumi Hirai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten, Inc. since 2016. He previously served as Senior Vice President in Cisco Systems, Inc. He used to work for other three companies, including IBM Japan, Ltd.
|
Masatada Kobayashi
|Mr. Masatada Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Asia RHO in Rakuten, Inc. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He worked for Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and another company.
|
Akio Sugihara
|Mr. Akio Sugihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Group Managing Executive Officer in Rakuten, Inc. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another company.
|
Kazunori Takeda
|Mr. Kazunori Takeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Life & Leisure Company in Rakuten, Inc. since 2015. He joined the Company in July 2006. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation before he joined the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University in May 1993.
|
Charles Baxter
|Mr. Charles B. Baxter has been serving as Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2011. He is also serving as Chairman in Wineshipping.com LLC and Reyns Holdco, Inc., as well as Chairman and Director in a subsidiary, Rakuten USA, Inc. He used to be Chief Executive Officer in eTranslate, Inc.
|
Joshua James
|Mr. Joshua G. (Josh) James has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2016. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Founder in Domo, Inc. He used to work for Omniture, Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc.
|
Ken Kutaragi
|Mr. Ken Kutaragi has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten Inc. since March 30, 2010. He is also serving as Independent Director in Nojima Corporation, as well as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Cyber AI Entertainment Inc., and working for Sony Corporation. He used to work for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
|
Takashi Mitachi
|Mr. Takashi Mitachi has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2016. He is also serving as Senior Partner and Managing Director of The Boston Consulting Group, and working for KEIZAI DOYUKAI (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) and Japan Association for the World Food Program. He used to work for Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. He obtained his Master's degree from Harvard Business School in June 1992.
|
Youngme Moon
|Ms. Youngme E. Moon has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2015. She is also serving as Director in Avid Technology, Inc., Unilever N.V. and Unilever PLC., as well as Donald K.David Professor of Business Administration of Harvard Business School. She used to work for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She obtained her Ph.D. from Stanford University in June 1996.
|
Jun Murai
|Mr. Jun Murai has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 29, 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in BroadBand Tower Inc.. He is also a Professor of Keio University. He used to serve as Independent Director of Softbank Corp., and Director of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
As Of
