Rakuten Inc (4755.T)

Name Description

Hiroshi Mikitani Mr. Hiroshi Mikitani has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Rakuten, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, and Founder, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of another subsidiary, RAKUTEN BASEBALL, INC., since August 2012. He is also serving as Director in Lyft, Inc., as well as Chairman and Director in Aspyrian Therapeutics, Inc., and working for Crimson Group, Japan Association of New Economy and Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. He previously worked for a bank which later became Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in May 1993.

Masayuki Hosaka Mr. Masayuki Hosaka has been serving as Vice Chairman of Executive Board, President of Card & Payment Company and Representative Director in Rakuten Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Rakuten Card Co., Ltd., since March 2016. His previous titles include Executive Vice President and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for ORIX Credit Corporation.

Yoshihisa Yamada Mr. Yoshihisa Yamada has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten, Inc. since 2015. He joined the Company in February 2000. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree from Harvard University in May 1992.

Kentaro Hyakuno Mr. Kentaro Hyakuno has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten Inc. since 2016. He used to work for Toyota Corp.

Yasufumi Hirai Mr. Yasufumi Hirai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Group Executive Vice President in Rakuten, Inc. since 2016. He previously served as Senior Vice President in Cisco Systems, Inc. He used to work for other three companies, including IBM Japan, Ltd.

Masatada Kobayashi Mr. Masatada Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Asia RHO in Rakuten, Inc. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He worked for Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and another company.

Akio Sugihara Mr. Akio Sugihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Group Managing Executive Officer in Rakuten, Inc. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Kazunori Takeda Mr. Kazunori Takeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Life & Leisure Company in Rakuten, Inc. since 2015. He joined the Company in July 2006. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation before he joined the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University in May 1993.

Charles Baxter Mr. Charles B. Baxter has been serving as Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2011. He is also serving as Chairman in Wineshipping.com LLC and Reyns Holdco, Inc., as well as Chairman and Director in a subsidiary, Rakuten USA, Inc. He used to be Chief Executive Officer in eTranslate, Inc.

Joshua James Mr. Joshua G. (Josh) James has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2016. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Founder in Domo, Inc. He used to work for Omniture, Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc.

Ken Kutaragi Mr. Ken Kutaragi has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten Inc. since March 30, 2010. He is also serving as Independent Director in Nojima Corporation, as well as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Cyber AI Entertainment Inc., and working for Sony Corporation. He used to work for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Takashi Mitachi Mr. Takashi Mitachi has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2016. He is also serving as Senior Partner and Managing Director of The Boston Consulting Group, and working for KEIZAI DOYUKAI (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) and Japan Association for the World Food Program. He used to work for Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. He obtained his Master's degree from Harvard Business School in June 1992.

Youngme Moon Ms. Youngme E. Moon has been serving as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc. since March 2015. She is also serving as Director in Avid Technology, Inc., Unilever N.V. and Unilever PLC., as well as Donald K.David Professor of Business Administration of Harvard Business School. She used to work for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She obtained her Ph.D. from Stanford University in June 1996.