Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)

Name Description

Masatoshi Matsuzaki Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President, Manager of 1st Development Center in System Development Supervision Unit of Main Information Equipment Business Unit and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He previously used to serve as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Technology Center, Inc., and worked for another subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Technologies, Inc. He obtained his Master's degree in Electron Chemistry from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Shoei Yamana Mr. Shoei Yamana has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2014. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Minolta Co., Ltd., which later merged to become the Company, and Minolta Camera Co., Ltd., which is a former entity of Minolta Co., Ltd.

Seiji Hatano Mr. Seiji Hatano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2016. He joined the Company in July 2011. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Business Strategy in the Company. He used to serve for Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Bank.

Kunihiro Koshizuka Mr. Kunihiro Koshizuka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Development and Director of Technology Strategy in Main Development Supervision Unit in the Company. He also used to serve as Director in a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Medical & Graphic, Inc.

Shingo Asai Mr. Shingo Asai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Technologies, Inc.

Kiyotaka Fujii Mr. Kiyotaka Fujii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Healthcare Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in January 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The First Boston Corporation.

Jun Haraguchi Mr. Jun Haraguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, KONICA MINOLTA JAPAN, INC., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He used to serve as President in another subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U. S. A., Inc.

Toyotsugu Ito Mr. Toyotsugu Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Quality Promotion in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Production in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary and another company.

Noriyasu Kuzuhara Mr. Noriyasu Kuzuhara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Materials & Component Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Functional Materials Business in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries and another company.

Ken Ohsuga Mr. Ken Ohsuga has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Office Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Administration and Chief Director of Information Equipment Business Management in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.

Tsukasa Wakashima Mr. Tsukasa Wakashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Senior Director of Human Resources and Leader of Labor Group in Human Resources Unit in the Company. He used to work for KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC.

Toshiya Eguchi Mr. Toshiya Eguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of IoT Service PF Development in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in November 1989. His previous titles include Manager of System Technology Development Center in Main Development Supervisor Unit and Director of System Technology Development in Main Business Development Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Kazuyoshi Hata Mr. Kazuyoshi Hata has been serving as Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Director of Business Strategy, Leader of 2nd Business Planning Group and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He used to work for Minolta Co., Ltd., which later merged to become the Company, and Minolta Camera Co., Ltd., which is a former entity of Minolta Co., Ltd., as well as another company.

Yuji Ichimura Mr. Yuji Ichimura has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Industrial Optical System Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for NEC Corporation and a subsidiary.

Takaji Ito Mr. Takaji Ito has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of Business Quality Promotion and Senior Director of Operation Reform in the Company. He used to work for another company and two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Consulting (SHENZHEN) Co., Ltd.

Tetsuya Matsueda Mr. Tetsuya Matsueda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to work for another company.

Ikuo Nakagawa Mr. Ikuo Nakagawa has been serving as Executive Officer of KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as President of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, since April 2014. He used to work for another company, Minolta Corporation and other five subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Konica Minolta Danka Imaging Company, Konica Minolta Holdings U.S.A., Inc., Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. and Konica Minolta Business Solutions (China) Co., Ltd.

Koji Sugie Mr. Koji Sugie has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Professional Print Business and Director of Industrial Printing Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of Service Business Promotion in ICT & Service Supervisor Unit in Main Marketing Unit and Director of Business Administration in the Company. He used to work for another company and a subsidiary.

Hiroyuki Suzuki Mr. Hiroyuki Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Business Audit Office in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2012. He used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary.

Akira Tai Mr. Akira Tai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He used to work for another Japan-based company and two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Toshimitsu Taiko Mr. Toshimitsu Taiko has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Professional Print Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for Minolta QMS Printing Solutions USA Inc., a subsidiary and another company.

Hajime Takei Mr. Hajime Takei has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Information Equipment Business Development in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Director of Marketing Planning in Marketing Supervision Unit and Manager of Development Innovation Center in Main Development Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Atsuo Takemoto Mr. Atsuo Takemoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Production in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary and another company.

Richard Taylor Mr. Richard K. Taylor has been serving as Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., since April 1, 2016. He used to work for Xerox Corporation, Better Office Systems and Toshiba America Business Solutions Inc.

Masafumi Uchida Mr. Masafumi Uchida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Environment Business & Quality Promotion in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Social Environment and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company. He also used to work for a subsidiary.

Yoshiaki Ando Mr. Yoshiaki Ando has been serving as Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions Japan Co., Ltd. and Konica Business Machines U.S.A., Inc.

Ken Shiomi Mr. Ken Shiomi has been serving as Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to serve as Director in a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Optics, Inc. He also used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd.

Takashi Hacchoji Mr. Takashi Hacchoji has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd., Hitachi Research Institute and Hitachi America, Ltd.

Kazuaki Kama Mr. Kazuaki Kama has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee, and Chairman of Audi Committee of the Company. He is also working for IHI Corporation.

Kimikazu Nomi Mr. Kimikazu Nomi has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee, and Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for J-WILL CORPORATION. He used to work for Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management Co., Ltd., Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.