Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,792JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-57 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
¥4,849
Open
¥4,810
Day's High
¥4,837
Day's Low
¥4,786
Volume
1,636,100
Avg. Vol
1,639,843
52-wk High
¥4,923
52-wk Low
¥2,508

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masahiko Uotani

62 2015 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Norio Tadakawa

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer

Tsunehiko Iwai

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Innovation, Representative Director

Jun Aoki

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creative, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director

Yoichi Shimatani

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development

Shigekazu Sugiyama

2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries

Jean-Philippe Charrier

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries

Kentaro Fujiwara

2017 Executive Officer, Chairman & President & General Manager of Subsidiaries

Katharina Hohne

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Professional Business, Director of Regional Business Promotion

Masaya Hosaka

2017 Executive Officer

Mitsuru Kameyama

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Information Communication Technology

Yasushi Kushida

2017 Executive Officer

Yoshiaki Okabe

Executive Officer, Director of SHISEIDO Brand in Main Global Prestige Brand Business Unit

Yoshihiro Shiojima

2017 Executive Officer

Mikiko Soejima

Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Beauty

Yoko Ishikura

68 2015 Independent Director

Shoichiro Iwata

67 2006 Independent Director

Kanoko Ohishi

56 2016 Independent Director

Tatsuo Uemura

69 2006 Independent Director

Masaki Dozono

2016 Director of Finance
Biographies

Name Description

Masahiko Uotani

Mr. Masahiko Uotani has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since February 1, 2015. He used to serve as President, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, as well as work for Lion Corporation and Mondelez Japan Limited.

Norio Tadakawa

Tsunehiko Iwai

Mr. Tsunehiko Iwai will resign from the position of Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Technology and Director of Quality Assurance in the Company.

Jun Aoki

Mr. Jun Aoki was named Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective January 1, 2018. He used to work for Maki and Associates and McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Yoichi Shimatani

Shigekazu Sugiyama

Jean-Philippe Charrier

Kentaro Fujiwara

Katharina Hohne

Masaya Hosaka

Mitsuru Kameyama

Yasushi Kushida

Yoshiaki Okabe

Yoshihiro Shiojima

Mikiko Soejima

Yoko Ishikura

Ms. Yoko Ishikura has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nissin Food Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sojitz Corporation. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for McKinsey & Company Inc. Japan Office, Aoyama Gakuin University, Avon Products Inc., Central Education Council, Vodafone Holdings K.K., Japan Post, Science Council of Japan, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Council for Science and Technology Policy, Fujitsu Limited and Keio University.

Shoichiro Iwata

Mr. Shoichiro Iwata resigned from the position of Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of ASKUL Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Minnano Wedding Co., Ltd. He used to work for a company that is under the new name Lion Corporation.

Kanoko Ohishi

Ms. Kanoko Ohishi has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since January 1, 2016. She is also serving as Representative Director in Mediva Inc. and another company, as well as Independent Director in EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Suruga Bank Ltd. She used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company and McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Tatsuo Uemura

Mr. Tatsuo Uemura will resign from the position of Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Waseda University. He used to serve as Independent Director of Jasdaq Securities Exchange, and worked for The University of Kitakyushu, SENSHU UNIVERSITY and Rikkyo University.

Masaki Dozono

