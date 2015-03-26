Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)
5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,292JPY
7:00am BST
1,292JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.08%)
¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,291
¥1,291
Open
¥1,290
¥1,290
Day's High
¥1,297
¥1,297
Day's Low
¥1,286
¥1,286
Volume
724,600
724,600
Avg. Vol
1,583,559
1,583,559
52-wk High
¥1,310
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910
¥910
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Minoru Takeda
|74
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|60
|2015
|President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takashi Sakata
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Tomonori Okada
|63
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Makoto Abe
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yuri Inoue
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kenichi Morishita
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Katsuaki Shindome
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Watanabe
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Misao Hamamoto
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Solution Business
|
Satoshi Handa
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Masayuki Kobayashi
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Business
|
Nobuhiko Watanabe
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Minoru Yagyuda
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Nabil Al-Nuaim
|48
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Anwar Hejazi
|44
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Takashi Nakamura
|71
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Norio Ohtsuka
|67
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Yuko Yasuda
|56
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Minoru Takeda
|Mr. Minoru Takeda has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since June 2015. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Shell Gas & Power Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Corporate Finance, Vice President in Shell Gas & Power Asia and worked for Mobil Sekiyu K.K.
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|Mr. Tsuyoshi Kameoka has been serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 26, 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for another company.
|
Takashi Sakata
|
Tomonori Okada
|Mr. Tomonori Okada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toa Oil Company, Limited and Seibu Oil Company Limited.
|
Makoto Abe
|
Yuri Inoue
|
Kenichi Morishita
|
Katsuaki Shindome
|
Hiroshi Watanabe
|
Misao Hamamoto
|
Satoshi Handa
|
Masayuki Kobayashi
|
Nobuhiko Watanabe
|
Minoru Yagyuda
|
Nabil Al-Nuaim
|Mr. Nabil A. Al-Nuaim has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He is also serving as President and Chief Executive Officer in Aramco Asia China. He used to work Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia).
|
Anwar Hejazi
|Mr. Anwar Hejazi has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in ARAMCO Japan.
|
Takashi Nakamura
|Mr. Takashi Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He used to work for other four companies, including RICOH CO., LTD. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation.
|
Norio Ohtsuka
|Mr. Norio Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in NSK Ltd. as well as working for an association.
|
Yuko Yasuda
|Ms. Yuko Yasuda has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in SCSK Corporation as well as working for another company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Minoru Takeda
|--
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|--
|
Takashi Sakata
|--
|
Tomonori Okada
|--
|
Makoto Abe
|--
|
Yuri Inoue
|--
|
Kenichi Morishita
|--
|
Katsuaki Shindome
|--
|
Hiroshi Watanabe
|--
|
Misao Hamamoto
|--
|
Satoshi Handa
|--
|
Masayuki Kobayashi
|--
|
Nobuhiko Watanabe
|--
|
Minoru Yagyuda
|--
|
Nabil Al-Nuaim
|--
|
Anwar Hejazi
|--
|
Takashi Nakamura
|--
|
Norio Ohtsuka
|--
|
Yuko Yasuda
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Minoru Takeda
|0
|0
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|0
|0
|
Takashi Sakata
|0
|0
|
Tomonori Okada
|0
|0
|
Makoto Abe
|0
|0
|
Yuri Inoue
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Morishita
|0
|0
|
Katsuaki Shindome
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Misao Hamamoto
|0
|0
|
Satoshi Handa
|0
|0
|
Masayuki Kobayashi
|0
|0
|
Nobuhiko Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Minoru Yagyuda
|0
|0
|
Nabil Al-Nuaim
|0
|0
|
Anwar Hejazi
|0
|0
|
Takashi Nakamura
|0
|0
|
Norio Ohtsuka
|0
|0
|
Yuko Yasuda
|0
|0