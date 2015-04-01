JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)
5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
579JPY
7:00am BST
579JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.70%)
¥4 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥575
¥575
Open
¥573
¥573
Day's High
¥581
¥581
Day's Low
¥570
¥570
Volume
14,049,500
14,049,500
Avg. Vol
13,537,077
13,537,077
52-wk High
¥592
¥592
52-wk Low
¥383
¥383
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasushi Kimura
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yukio Uchida
|66
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Yoshiaki Ohuchi
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Investor Relations
|
Shunsaku Miyake
|65
|2014
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Shigeru Ohi
|63
|2015
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Tsutomu Sugimori
|61
|2014
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Junichi Kawada
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Jun Muto
|57
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hiroji Adachi
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Katsuyuki Ohta
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yasushi Onoda
|54
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Satoshi Taguchi
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Masahiro Kawaji
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Takahiko Miura
|Executive Officer, Director of Audit
|
Itsuo Niwa
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Yasunori Yazaki
|Executive Officer, Director of Reform Promotion
|
Takashi Hirose
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Seiichi Kondo
|71
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Yoshiiku Miyata
|64
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Hiroko Ohta
|63
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|74
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Tatsuya Higure
|2017
|Manager of IR Group in Finance & IR Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yasushi Kimura
|Mr. Yasushi Kimura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, He also used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.
|
Yukio Uchida
|Mr. Yukio Uchida has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries.
|
Yoshiaki Ohuchi
|
Shunsaku Miyake
|Mr. Shunsaku Miyake has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for other companies and another subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.
|
Shigeru Ohi
|Mr. Shigeru Ohi has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, since April 1, 2015. He used to work for other companies.
|
Tsutomu Sugimori
|Mr. Tsutomu Sugimori has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.
|
Junichi Kawada
|Mr. Junichi Kawada has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for NIPPON OIL CORPORATION.
|
Jun Muto
|Mr. Jun Muto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and another company.
|
Hiroji Adachi
|Mr. Hiroji Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Director of 1st Planning in the Company.
|
Katsuyuki Ohta
|Mr. Katsuyuki Ohta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Yasushi Onoda
|Mr. Yasushi Onoda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and NUC Corporation.
|
Satoshi Taguchi
|Mr. Satoshi Taguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.
|
Masahiro Kawaji
|
Takahiko Miura
|
Itsuo Niwa
|
Yasunori Yazaki
|
Takashi Hirose
|Mr. Takashi Hirose has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K.
|
Seiichi Kondo
|Mr. Seiichi Kondo has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2014. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.
|
Yoshiiku Miyata
|Mr. Yoshiiku Miyata has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and Panasonic Corporation.
|
Hiroko Ohta
|Ms. Hiroko Ohta has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. She is also a Professor of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. She used to work for JILI, Osaka University and Saitama University.
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|Mr. Mutsutake Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2013. He is also working for East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.
|
Tatsuya Higure
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yasushi Kimura
|--
|
Yukio Uchida
|--
|
Yoshiaki Ohuchi
|--
|
Shunsaku Miyake
|--
|
Shigeru Ohi
|--
|
Tsutomu Sugimori
|--
|
Junichi Kawada
|--
|
Jun Muto
|--
|
Hiroji Adachi
|--
|
Katsuyuki Ohta
|--
|
Yasushi Onoda
|--
|
Satoshi Taguchi
|--
|
Masahiro Kawaji
|--
|
Takahiko Miura
|--
|
Itsuo Niwa
|--
|
Yasunori Yazaki
|--
|
Takashi Hirose
|--
|
Seiichi Kondo
|--
|
Yoshiiku Miyata
|--
|
Hiroko Ohta
|--
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|--
|
Tatsuya Higure
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yasushi Kimura
|0
|0
|
Yukio Uchida
|0
|0
|
Yoshiaki Ohuchi
|0
|0
|
Shunsaku Miyake
|0
|0
|
Shigeru Ohi
|0
|0
|
Tsutomu Sugimori
|0
|0
|
Junichi Kawada
|0
|0
|
Jun Muto
|0
|0
|
Hiroji Adachi
|0
|0
|
Katsuyuki Ohta
|0
|0
|
Yasushi Onoda
|0
|0
|
Satoshi Taguchi
|0
|0
|
Masahiro Kawaji
|0
|0
|
Takahiko Miura
|0
|0
|
Itsuo Niwa
|0
|0
|
Yasunori Yazaki
|0
|0
|
Takashi Hirose
|0
|0
|
Seiichi Kondo
|0
|0
|
Yoshiiku Miyata
|0
|0
|
Hiroko Ohta
|0
|0
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|0
|0
|
Tatsuya Higure
|0
|0