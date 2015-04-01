JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

Name Description

Yasushi Kimura Mr. Yasushi Kimura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, He also used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.

Yukio Uchida Mr. Yukio Uchida has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries.

Shunsaku Miyake Mr. Shunsaku Miyake has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for other companies and another subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

Shigeru Ohi Mr. Shigeru Ohi has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, since April 1, 2015. He used to work for other companies.

Tsutomu Sugimori Mr. Tsutomu Sugimori has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.

Junichi Kawada Mr. Junichi Kawada has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for NIPPON OIL CORPORATION.

Jun Muto Mr. Jun Muto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and another company.

Hiroji Adachi Mr. Hiroji Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Director of 1st Planning in the Company.

Katsuyuki Ohta Mr. Katsuyuki Ohta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Yasushi Onoda Mr. Yasushi Onoda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and NUC Corporation.

Satoshi Taguchi Mr. Satoshi Taguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Takashi Hirose Mr. Takashi Hirose has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K.

Seiichi Kondo Mr. Seiichi Kondo has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2014. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

Yoshiiku Miyata Mr. Yoshiiku Miyata has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and Panasonic Corporation.

Hiroko Ohta Ms. Hiroko Ohta has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. She is also a Professor of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. She used to work for JILI, Osaka University and Saitama University.