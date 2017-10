Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)

Name Description

Masaaki Tsuya Mr. Masaaki Tsuya has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Chairman of BIOC in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of President's Office, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of CCO & Group CEO's Office in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University, and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago, the United States.

Akihiro Eto Mr. Akihiro Eto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Kazuhisa Nishigai Mr. Kazuhisa Nishigai has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of BIOC and Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Manufacturing Technology Development and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shuichi Ishibashi Mr. Shuichi Ishibashi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Quality Management Officer, Executive Chairman of Global Mining & Agricultural Solution Company, Executive Chairman of Diversified Products Solution Company, Chief Executive Officer of Global Mining & Agricultural Solution Company and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Products Solution Company in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Eduardo Minardi Mr. Eduardo Minardi has been serving as Executive Vice President in Bridgestone Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including Bridgestone Europe NV/SA and Bridgestone Americas, Inc., since March 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, BRIDGESTONE FIRESTONE ARGENTINA, S.A.I.C.

Asahiko Nishiyama Mr. Asahiko Nishiyama has been serving as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of BIOC in Bridgestone Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, including Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd. and Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd., since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of America & Europe Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Franco Annunziato Mr. Franco Annunziato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Bridgestone Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., since March 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including FIRESTONE INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL CENTER EUROPE S.P.A. and BRIDGESTONE EUROPE NV/SA.

Minoru Shimizu Mr. Minoru Shimizu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Bridgestone Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd., since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Kenichi Togami Mr. Kenichi Togami has been serving as Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Auditing Office in the Company.

Narumi Zaitsu Mr. Narumi Zaitsu has been serving as Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2017. He is also in charge of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Technology Management in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Kumamoto University in April 1973.

Scott Davis Mr. Scott Trevor Davis has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2011. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Rikkyo University. He used to work for The Japan Institute for Labour Policy and Training and Reitaku University.

Kenichi Masuda Mr. Kenichi Masuda has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Partner in Anderson Mori & Tomotsune.

Yuri Okina Ms. Yuri Okina has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2014. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also working for The Japan Research Institute, Limited. She used to work for Bank of Japan.

Seiichi Sassa Mr. Seiichi Sassa has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and KPMG AZSA LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Sakie Tachibana-Fukushima Ms. Sakie Tachibana-Fukushima has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2010. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in G&S Global Advisors Inc. She used to work for Bain & Company and other companies. She obtained her Master's degree in Education from Harvard University in June 1978, and her Master's degree in Business Administration in Stanford University in June 1987.

Keiko Terui Mr. Keiko Terui has been serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation since March 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Approved Specified Nonprofit Organization Japan Utility Telemetering Association and Chemicals Evaluation and Research Institute, Japan. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.