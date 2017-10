Tokai Carbon Co Ltd (5301.T)

Name Description

Hajime Nagasaka Mr. Hajime Nagasaka has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since February 10, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Administration & Purchasing in Carbon Business Unit, Director of Carbon Black Business, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Osaka Office and Director of Marketing in Carbon Black Business Unit in the Company. He also served as Vice President and Director of a subsidiary, Thai Carbon Product Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1972.

Nobuyuki Murofushi Mr. Nobuyuki Murofushi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Electrode Business, Director of Electrode Business, Director of Marketing in Electrode Business Unit, Manager of Asia Pacific Office Center, Director of Management and Purchasing in Electrode Business Unit, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanao Hosoya Mr. Masanao Hosoya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 29, 2017. He used to work for a bank that is under the new name of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Toshiaki Fukuda Mr. Toshiaki Fukuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Development Strategy in TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Development Planning, Director of Functional Material, Manager of Production Technology Center and Deputy Chief Director of Development Strategy in the Company.

Yuji Serizawa Mr. Yuji Serizawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Fine Carbon Business and Director of Marketing in Fine Carbon Business Unit in the Company.

Masafumi Tsuji Mr. Masafumi Tsuji has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Fine Carbon Business and Director in TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Human Resource in Main Business Strategy Unit, Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Business Strategy Unit, Director of Carbon Black Business and Director of Electrode Business in the Company.

Kanji Sugihara Mr. Kanji Sugihara has been serving as Non-Executive Director of TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Management in the Company.

Nobumitsu Kambayashi Mr. Nobumitsu Kambayashi has been serving as Independent Director of TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. since March 2016. He is also working for Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Japan Ship Technology Research Association.