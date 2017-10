TOTO Ltd (5332.T)

Name Description

Kunio Harimoto Mr. Kunio Harimoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Representative Director in TOTO LTD since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1973.

Madoka Kitamura Mr. Madoka Kitamura has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in TOTO LTD since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of Bathroom Business in the Company.

Noriaki Kiyota Mr. Noriaki Kiyota has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in TOTO LTD since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director Wash-let Planning, Senior Director of International Business, Chief Director of Wash-let Production and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Nagasaki University in March 1984.

Nozomu Morimura Mr. Nozomu Morimura was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in TOTO LTD. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include President of Eastern Kanto Office, Executive Officer and President of Nagoya Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kakushuin University in March 1980.

Soichi Abe Mr. Soichi Abe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOTO LTD since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of International Business in the Company. He used to serve as General Manager in a China-based subsidiary.

Taiichi Aso Mr. Taiichi Aso has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOTO LTD since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Director of Sanitation Pottery Production in the Company.

Ryosuke Hayashi Mr. Ryosuke Hayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOTO LTD since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Wash-let Production in the Company.

Yuichi Narukiyo Mr. Yuichi Narukiyo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOTO LTD since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Human Resources Development in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President in SIAM SANITARY WARE CO., LTD.

Kazuo Sako Mr. Kazuo Sako has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of America Housing Accommodation Business and Director in TOTO LTD, as well as President of two subsidiaries, including TOTO AMERICAS HOLDINGS, INC. and TOTO U.S.A., INC., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of Environment Construction Material Business, Deputy Chief Director of International Business and Director of America Business in the Company.

Kazuhiko Masuda Mr. Kazuhiko Masuda has been serving as Independent Director in TOTO LTD since June 2014. He is also working for UACJ Corporation. He used to work for Sumitomo Light Metal Industries, Ltd.

Hiroki Ogawa Mr. Hiroki Ogawa has been serving as Independent Director in TOTO LTD since June 27, 2013. He is also working for SAIBU GAS Co., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Meiji University in March 1964.