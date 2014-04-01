Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)
5401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,776JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shoji Muneoka
|71
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kosei Shindo
|67
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Fujino
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Eiji Hashimoto
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Representative Director
|
Yasumitsu Saeki
|62
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Toshiharu Sakae
|61
|2016
|Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Soichiro Sakuma
|61
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kenji Takahashi
|62
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Representative Director
|
Toshihiko Kunishi
|57
|2017
|Managing Director, Director of Steel Pipe Business, Leader of VSB Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit
|
Shinichi Nakamura
|58
|2016
|Managing Director, Director of Steel Sheets Business, Leader of Shanghai & CGL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit, Leader of India CAPL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit
|
Shinji Tanimoto
|60
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Yutaka Ando
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazuhiro Egawa
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoichi Furuta
|60
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Atsushi Iijima
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Steel Plate Business
|
Akihiko Inoue
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiromi Ishii
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshiyuki Komuro
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masato Matsuno
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Akio Migita
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Katsuhiro Miyamoto
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion
|
Kazuhiro Nakajima
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Steel Pipe Business
|
Shin Nishiura
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Nitta
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hirotsune Sato
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Naoki Sato
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Suzuki
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Toru Takegoshi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazuo Tanimizu
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasushi Aoki
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuhisa Fukuda
|Executive Officer
|
Shozo Furumoto
|Executive Officer
|
Shunichi Hayashi
|Executive Officer
|
Takashi Hirose
|Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Honda
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Tadashi Imai
|54
|Executive Officer
|
Hidetake Ishihara
|Executive Officer
|
Yuji Kubo
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Hidenori Kunigasa
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Atsuki Matsumura
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroaki Matsuoka
|Executive Officer
|
Hideki Murakami
|Executive Officer
|
Takahiro Nagayoshi
|Executive Officer
|
Taisuke Nomura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion
|
Shuhei Onoyama
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshiaki Shimada
|Executive Officer
|
Hidetsugu Soma
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroaki Takenaka
|Executive Officer
|
Junichi Tani
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Makoto Tsuruhara
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Railway & Automotive & Machinery Parts Business
|
Hiromitsu Ueno
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshimi Yamadera
|Executive Officer
|
Kimitoshi Yonezawa
|Executive Officer
|
Ichiro Fujisaki
|70
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|74
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Matsuda
|2017
|Manager of General Affairs Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shoji Muneoka
|Mr. Shoji Muneoka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Vice President, Director of Secretary, Managing Director and President in the Company.
|
Kosei Shindo
|Mr. Kosei Shindo has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He previously served as Vice President, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the former entity of the Company, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION.
|
Shinji Fujino
|Mr. Shinji Fujino has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Kimitsu Steel Center, Manager of Nagoya Steel Center, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director in the Company.
|
Eiji Hashimoto
|Mr. Eiji Hashimoto has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.
|
Yasumitsu Saeki
|Mr. Yasumitsu Saeki has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Automobile Steel Plate Sales in Thin Plate Business Unit in the Company.
|
Toshiharu Sakae
|Mr. Toshiharu Sakae has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.
|
Soichiro Sakuma
|Mr. Soichiro Sakuma has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kenji Takahashi
|Mr. Kenji Takahashi has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Development and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Manager of Kashima Iron Manufacturing Center, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.
|
Toshihiko Kunishi
|Mr. Toshihiko Kunishi has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Pipe Business and Leader of VSB Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Director of Steel Pipe Business in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.
|
Shinichi Nakamura
|Mr. Shinichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Sheets Business, Leader of Shanghai & CGL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit and Leader of India CAPL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Shinji Tanimoto
|Mr. Shinji Tanimoto has been serving as Managing Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment & Maintenance Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Ichiro Fujisaki
|Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2014. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.
|
Mutsutake Ohtsuka
|Mr. Mutsutake Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2014. He is also working for East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.
|
Hiroshi Matsuda
Basic Compensation
As Of