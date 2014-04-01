Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

Name Description

Shoji Muneoka Mr. Shoji Muneoka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Vice President, Director of Secretary, Managing Director and President in the Company.

Kosei Shindo Mr. Kosei Shindo has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He previously served as Vice President, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the former entity of the Company, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION.

Shinji Fujino Mr. Shinji Fujino has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Kimitsu Steel Center, Manager of Nagoya Steel Center, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director in the Company.

Eiji Hashimoto Mr. Eiji Hashimoto has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Yasumitsu Saeki Mr. Yasumitsu Saeki has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Automobile Steel Plate Sales in Thin Plate Business Unit in the Company.

Toshiharu Sakae Mr. Toshiharu Sakae has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Soichiro Sakuma Mr. Soichiro Sakuma has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Takahashi Mr. Kenji Takahashi has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Development and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Manager of Kashima Iron Manufacturing Center, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.

Toshihiko Kunishi Mr. Toshihiko Kunishi has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Pipe Business and Leader of VSB Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Director of Steel Pipe Business in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.

Shinichi Nakamura Mr. Shinichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Sheets Business, Leader of Shanghai & CGL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit and Leader of India CAPL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinji Tanimoto Mr. Shinji Tanimoto has been serving as Managing Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment & Maintenance Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Ichiro Fujisaki Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2014. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.