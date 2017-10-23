Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroya Kawasaki

62 2016 Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Director

Kazuhide Naraki

63 2016 President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Akira Kaneko

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Manager of Aluminum & Copper Business, Representative Director

Yoshinori Onoe

61 2016 Executive Vice President, Manager of Iron & Steel Business, Representative Director

Naoto Umehara

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Mitsugu Yamaguchi

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Manager of Machinery Business, Representative Director

Fusaki Koshiishi

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Welding Business, Director

Shohei Manabe

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Engineering Business, Director

Toshiya Miyake

57 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development, Director

Yukimasa Miyashita

61 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Makoto Mizuguchi

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Takao Ohama

61 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Compressor Business in the Machinery Business Division

Koichiro Shibata

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kakogawa Steel Product Center

Takumi Fujii

59 2014 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Ishikawa

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Nobuaki Isono

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihiko Katsukawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Kazuaki Kawahara

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Jiro Kitagawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Electric Power Business

Shoji Miyazaki

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Iron Manufacturing Center in Iron & Steel Business Division

Kazuto Morisaki

59 2014 Managing Executive Officer

Yasushi Ohkubo

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Oka

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Akira Yamamoto

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Koji Yamamoto

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yuichiro Goto

53 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Development Planning in Main Technology Development Unit

Seiji Hirata

54 2017 Executive Officer

Hiroki Iwamoto

54 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Rotating Machinery in Compressor Business Unit, Deputy Director of Compressor Business in Machinery Business Division

Hiroyuki Mori

53 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Processed Materials Planning

Hajime Nagara

2017 Executive Officer

Shoji Nakamura

54 2017 Executive Officer

Satoshi Nishimura

2016 Executive Officer

Masamichi Takeuchi

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Industrial Machinery Business in Machinery Business Division

Hiroaki Fujiwara

66 2016 Director

Yoshimasa Yamamoto

65 2016 Director

Hiroyuki Baba

63 2017 Independent Director

Hidero Chimori

63 2016 Independent Director

Takao Kitabata

67 2010 Independent Director

Yoshiiku Miyata

64 2016 Independent Director

Takashi Okimoto

66 2016 Independent Director

Hideya Tajino

2017 Director in charge of Accounting Unit
Biographies

Name Description

Hiroya Kawasaki

Mr. Hiroya Kawasaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Director of Technology in Steel Division in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering Mechanics from Kyoto University in March 1980.

Kazuhide Naraki

Mr. Kazuhide Naraki has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Industrial Machinery Business in Machinery Engineering Company, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, Assistant Manager of Machinery Business Division and Director of Industrial Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Osaka University in March 1977.

Akira Kaneko

Mr. Akira Kaneko has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Aluminum & Copper Business and Representative Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Director, Director of Human Resources & Labor Administration, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Keio University in March 1979.

Yoshinori Onoe

Mr. Yoshinori Onoe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Iron & Steel Business and Representative Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Vice President and Manager of Kobe Steel Manufacturing Plant in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1980.

Naoto Umehara

Mr. Naoto Umehara has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Director of Steel, Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyoto University in March 1979.

Mitsugu Yamaguchi

Mr. Mitsugu Yamaguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Machinery Business and Representative Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Fusaki Koshiishi

Mr. Fusaki Koshiishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Welding Business and Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Technology Development in Welding Company and Director of Development in Welding Business Division in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree from Osaka University in March 1984.

Shohei Manabe

Mr. Shohei Manabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Engineering Business and Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Director of New Iron Source Project and Director of Sales in New Iron Source Project Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Toshiya Miyake

Mr. Toshiya Miyake has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development and Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Machine Research Institute in Main Technology Development Unit in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1984.

Yukimasa Miyashita

Mr. Yukimasa Miyashita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Makoto Mizuguchi

Mr. Makoto Mizuguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takao Ohama

Mr. Takao Ohama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Compressor Business in the Machinery Business Division in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Development Center in Machinery Engineering Company, Manager of Development Center in Machinery Business Division and Director of Rotator Technology in Compressor Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Saga University in March 1981.

Koichiro Shibata

Mr. Koichiro Shibata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kakogawa Steel Product Center in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Iron Making in Kakogawa Steel Manufacturing Plant and Assistant Manager of Kakogawa Steel Manufacturing Plant in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from Osaka University in March 1984.

Takumi Fujii

Mr. Takumi Fujii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Machinery from Nagoya University in March 1981.

Hiroshi Ishikawa

Mr. Hiroshi Ishikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Iron Resource in Engineering Business Unit in the Company.

Nobuaki Isono

Mr. Nobuaki Isono has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiko Katsukawa

Mr. Yoshihiko Katsukawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuaki Kawahara

Mr. Kazuaki Kawahara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Jiro Kitagawa

Mr. Jiro Kitagawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Electric Power Business in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Business and Chief Director of Planning Promotion in Electric Power Business Unit in the Company.

Shoji Miyazaki

Mr. Shoji Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kobe Iron Manufacturing Center in Iron & Steel Business Division in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuto Morisaki

Mr. Kazuto Morisaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Purchasing in Engineering Business Unit, Manager of Project Support Center and Director of Purchasing of Project Support Center in Resources & Engineering Business Division in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1983.

Yasushi Ohkubo

Mr. Yasushi Ohkubo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiro Oka

Mr. Yoshihiro Oka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Akira Yamamoto

Mr. Akira Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Planning Administration in the Company.

Koji Yamamoto

Mr. Koji Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in August 1990. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Yuichiro Goto

Mr. Yuichiro Goto has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Development Planning in Main Technology Development Unit in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1990.

Seiji Hirata

Mr. Seiji Hirata has been serving as Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Hiroki Iwamoto

Mr. Hiroki Iwamoto has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Rotating Machinery in Compressor Business Unit and Deputy Director of Compressor Business in Machinery Business Division in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Hiroyuki Mori

Mr. Hiroyuki Mori has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Processed Materials Planning in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Hajime Nagara

Mr. Hajime Nagara has been serving as Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Shoji Nakamura

Mr. Shoji Nakamura has been serving as Executive Officer in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Satoshi Nishimura

Mr. Satoshi Nishimura has been serving as Executive Officer of Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Masamichi Takeuchi

Mr. Masamichi Takeuchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Industrial Machinery Business in Machinery Business Division in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Hiroaki Fujiwara

Mr. Hiroaki Fujiwara has been serving as Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Yoshimasa Yamamoto

Mr. Yoshimasa Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Chief Director of Nuclear & CWD in Resource & Engineering Business Unit and Director of Sales in the Company.

Hiroyuki Baba

Mr. Hiroyuki Baba has been serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd. He used to work for Dunlop Sports Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hidero Chimori

Mr. Hidero Chimori has been serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for ROHM Co., Ltd., Naito Securities Co., Ltd. and Miyake & Partners.

Takao Kitabata

Mr. Takao Kitabata has been serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2010. He is also serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation, Zeon Corporation and SEIREN Co., Ltd., and working for SANDAGAKUEN Junior High School. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1972.

Yoshiiku Miyata

Mr. Yoshiiku Miyata has been serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and Panasonic Corporation.

Takashi Okimoto

Mr. Takashi Okimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He used to work for Seiwa Sogo Tatemono Co., Ltd., The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Orient Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Fujitsu Limited and FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. and another company.

Hideya Tajino

