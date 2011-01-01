JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)

Name Description

Eiji Hayashida Mr. Eiji Hayashida has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also working for JFE 21st Century Foundation. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Shinichi Okada Mr. Shinichi Okada has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, JFE Steel Corporation and working for JFE 21st Century Foundation. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company, and work for other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tohoku University in March 1975.

Koji Kakigi Mr. Koji Kakigi has been serving as Representative Director of JFE Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JFE Steel Corporation, since June 2015. He used to work for another company.

Naosuke Oda Mr. Naosuke Oda has been serving as Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JFE Shoji Trade Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Hajime Ohshita Mr. Hajime Ohshita has been serving as Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JFE ENGINEERING Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Masafumi Maeda Mr. Masafumi Maeda has been serving as Independent Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2011. He is also a Professor in The University of Tokyo.

Masami Yamamoto Mr. Masami Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in FUJITSU LIMITED.