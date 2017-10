Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)

Name Description

Akira Sasaki Mr. Akira Sasaki has been serving as President and Representative Director in Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. He previously served as Director of Engineering in Main Manufacturing Unit, Director of Environment business, Assistant Manager of 1st Manufacturing in Hachinohe Factory, Director of Manufacturing, Deputy Chief of Manufacturing and Assistant Manager of Manufacturing in Main Manufacturing Unit.

Tamaki Fujiyama Mr. Tamaki Fujiyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Manager of Quality Management Office in Main Manufacturing Unit, Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Audit Office in the Company.

Kazuyuki Sugai Mr. Kazuyuki Sugai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975 and used to be Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuo Hatakeyama Mr. Tetsuo Hatakeyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Operation Unit.

Etsuro Kashu Mr. Etsuro Kashu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in June 1988. He previously served as Executive Officer and Director of Sales in the Company.

Keiichi Koide Mr. Keiichi Koide has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since February 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. He previously served as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Ore in the Company.

Masayuki Aoyama Mr. Masayuki Aoyama has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Manufacturing, Director of Engineering in Main Manufacturing Unit and Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Executive officer in the Company.

Hikari Imai Mr. Hikari Imai has been serving as Independent Director of Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Cyberdyne Co., Ltd. He used to work for Yamaichi Securities Co., Ltd., Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Merrill Lynch Securities Co., Ltd., Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd., RECOF Corporation, Ebara Foods Industry, Inc. and Olympus Corporation.