Japan Steel Works Ltd (5631.T)

Name Description

Naotaka Miyauchi Mr. Naotaka Miyauchi has been serving as President and Representative Director in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Hiroshima Manufacturing Center and Deputy Director of Industrial Machinery Business in the Company.

Yutaka Higashiizumi Mr. Yutaka Higashiizumi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Vice President, Manager of Business Planning Office and Representative Director in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Watanabe Mr. Kenji Watanabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources Education and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshio Matsuo Mr. Toshio Matsuo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Make-up Machines Business and Director in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Hiroshima Manufacturing Center and Assistant Manager of Hiroshima Manufacturing Center in the Company.

Masao Ohshita Mr. Masao Ohshita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Machinery Business and Director in The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1983.

Takashi Shibata Mr. Takashi Shibata was named Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of New Business Promotion and Director of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. effective October 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Muroran Manufacturing Center and Manager of Manufacturing Reformation Promotion Office in the Company.

Nobuo Mochida Mr. Nobuo Mochida has been serving as Independent Director of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for Hitachi Metals, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd.