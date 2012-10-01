Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)
5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
344JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|60
|2015
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shozo Hamamura
|62
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroyasu Hiruma
|61
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Imasu
|74
|2013
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikio Shimizu
|65
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Koji Ueno
|64
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroshi Yamamoto
|66
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Minoru Sotoike
|59
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Hideki Amimura
|Executive Officer
|
Takashi Hara
|60
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuto Sanada
|Executive Officer
|
Hirokazu Takatoku
|58
|Executive Officer
|
Masamichi Ueda
|67
|Executive Officer
|
Kotaro Yasuda
|60
|Executive Officer
|
Toshihide Murakami
|60
|2014
|Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office, Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office, Director
|
Yasunori Okamoto
|60
|2013
|Senior Manager of Planning Office, Senior Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs & Accounting Office, Director
|
Masato Ono
|66
|2012
|Director
|
Ryoichi Hayashi
|65
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Haruo Ito
|73
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ichiro Okamoto
|Mr. Ichiro Okamoto has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., since June 2015. His previous titles include Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office and Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office in the Company.
|
Shozo Hamamura
|Mr. Shozo Hamamura has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIKKEI MC ALUMINUM CO., LTD., since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.
|
Hiroyasu Hiruma
|Mr. Hiroyasu Hiruma as been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkei Panel System Co., Ltd., since June 2014. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd
|
Masao Imasu
|Mr. Masao Imasu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.
|
Mikio Shimizu
|Mr. Mikio Shimizu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkeikin Kakoh Kaihatsu Holdings Company, Ltd., since June 2013. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., Nikkei Niigata Co., Ltd. and Nikkeikin Aluminum Core Technology Company Ltd.
|
Koji Ueno
|Mr. Koji Ueno has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON FRUEHAUF COMPANY, LTD., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.
|
Hiroshi Yamamoto
|Mr. Hiroshi Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.
|
Minoru Sotoike
|
Hideki Amimura
|
Takashi Hara
|
Kazuto Sanada
|
Hirokazu Takatoku
|
Masamichi Ueda
|
Kotaro Yasuda
|
Toshihide Murakami
|Mr. Toshihide Murakami has been serving as Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office, Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.
|
Yasunori Okamoto
|Mr. Yasunori Okamoto has been serving as Senior Manager of Planning Office, Senior Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs & Accounting Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masato Ono
|Mr. Masato Ono has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Total Insurance Service Limited. He used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in the Japan-based company, as well as Vice President and Director of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
|
Ryoichi Hayashi
|Mr. Ryoichi Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, MMP Co., Ltd.
|
Haruo Ito
|Mr. Haruo Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
As Of
